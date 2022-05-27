F3 movie Twitter review: Venkatesh Daggubati starrer opens to positive word of mouth, fans say it's a 'fun-tastic' film

F3 movie review/Twitter

Venkatesh Daggubati, also known in Telugu as 'Victory Venkatesh', is winning hearts with his latest outing 'F3'. The comedy film, F3, which was released in the theatres today (May 27), is the second part of Anil Ravipudi's Fun & Frustration franchise.

While Venkatesh and Varun Tej are said to have played fun-filled roles in the movie based on money and greed, Tamannah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada play their heroines respectively. Sunil is be seen in a pivotal role, while Sonal Chauhan has an extended role in F3 as well. Pooja Hegde has performed on a special number in the movie.

Meanwhile, the early reviews of the film have started pouring in on Twitter. "#F3Movie Review: What Trivikram couldn't do, Anil Ravipudi did. #AnilRavipudi gave #Sunil a Role with substance after a long time and clearly extracted his talent.#AnilRavipudi Proves himself as one of the best family commercial directors yet again #F3Review #F3MovieReview," wrote a Twitter user.

"#F3Movie: “Victory and Varun’ Magic No logics, only fun, fun and fun Witnessed “Venkatesh Vintage show” and #Sunil, #Ali back to their comedy fort A climax with extreme fun," tweeted another. "It has FUN FUN FUN written all over it!! #F3Movie is a Hilarious FUN-TASTIC Family Entertainer you'll enjoy all thru One just can't stop laughing Congratulations to the whole team," tweeted yet another user.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with IANS, Venkatesh, who has already appeared in the first instalment of the Fun & Frustration franchise, says that he looked forward to this film because it allowed him to return to his favourite genre: family entertainment.

Venkatesh explained that the central theme of Anil Ravipudi's film is money, how people are motivated to make money in quick ways, and the consequences of greed.

Venkatesh believes F3 will be a full-fledged comedy film but he refuses to discuss box office receipts implying the scale of success. "I will never judge a film's success based on its box office receipts. F3, on the other hand, will be a huge success and will entertain the core family audience," Venkatesh explained.

The Narappa actor was asked about his working relationship with director Anil Ravipudi. "He writes straightforward, relatable dialogues. He also allows the actors to give a more natural performance which lets us feel more at ease", Venkatesh stated.

He further explains, "Because Anil is willing to improvise scenes or dialogues at any time, impulsive reactions on the spot sometimes receive more applause from the audience. He`s also a lot of fun to be around."