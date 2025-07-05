'Extremely critical...': Actress Tania breaks her silence after her father gets shot at his clinic in Moga

According to eyewitnesses quoted by Punjab Mania, the attackers arrived on a motorcycle and entered the clinic pretending to be patients.

A shocking incident unfolded in Punjab’s Moga district on Friday afternoon when Dr. Anil Jit Singh Kamboj, father of Punjabi actress Tania, was shot by two unidentified men inside his clinic. The shooting took place at Harbans Nursing Home in Kot Ise Khan, where Dr. Kamboj was attending to patients at the time.

About the attack:

According to eyewitnesses quoted by Punjab Mania, the attackers arrived on a motorcycle and entered the clinic pretending to be patients. After engaging the doctor in a brief conversation, they suddenly opened fire. Dr. Kamboj was hit by two bullets and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Moga. His condition remains critical.

The Moga police believe the shooting was premeditated. Speaking to the media, the Superintendent of Police (Moga) said, "The assailants came with a plan. They approached Dr. Kamboj posing as patients, then fired at close range." Investigators are also looking into claims that Dr. Kamboj had been receiving threats before the attack. However, no formal complaint had been filed, police sources said.

Security around the clinic has been tightened, and the premises have been sealed off as forensic teams gather evidence. CCTV footage from the surrounding area is also being reviewed to help identify and track the suspects.

Tania team issues offical statement:

That same evening, Tania’s team issued her first official statement via social media, urging the public and the media to give the family space and sensitivity during this difficult time. The message read, "On behalf of Tania and family, we want to share that this is an extremely critical and emotional time for her and her family. We kindly request the media to respect their privacy and give them space they need to process this. We urge everyone to be sensitive and refrain from speculation or creating stories around the situation. Thank you for your understanding and support."

As of now, the investigation is ongoing, with police teams deployed to pursue every possible lead in what is being treated as a targeted and deliberate attack.