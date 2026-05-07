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Explained: How has BJP's win, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's defeat impacted Bengali film industry? Protests against EIMPA chief Pia Sengupta

A section of Bengali film producers and distributors are demanding resignation of EIMPA chief Pia Sengupta, who is close to outgoing CM Mamata Banerjee. The protestors sprinkled Ganga water inside the EIMPA office as part of a "purification" ritual and also celebrated with saffron-coloured gulaal.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 07, 2026, 04:04 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Explained: How has BJP's win, Mamata Banerjee-led TMC's defeat impacted Bengali film industry? Protests against EIMPA chief Pia Sengupta
Protests at EIMPA office (Photo credit: PTI)
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A day after the BJP's landslide victory in the West Bengal assembly elections, political ripples reached the Bengali film industry, with a section of film producers and distributors launching protest against Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (EIMPA) chief Pia Sengupta. They have been demanding her resignation and the formation of a new screening committee amid escalating tensions at the organisation's office over the past three days. It was decided that both sides would hold a meeting on May 8 to discuss ways to ensure transparency in the democratic functioning of the apex film body, distributor Satadeep Saha, one of the protesters, said on Thursday.

Recalling the developments over the past three days, Saha said protesting producers and distributors gathered at the EIMPA office on May 4, the day of counting of votes, demanding Sengupta's resignation. They sprinkled Ganga water across the office premises as part of a "purification" ritual and also celebrated with saffron-coloured gulal. 

The protests continued on May 5, when another group of producers and distributors gathered at the EIMPA office, reiterating their demands for Sengupta's resignation, a politically neutral film producers' body, and a meeting involving all stakeholders before any discussion is taken by the executive committee. They alleged Sengupta refused to hold a meeting with producers, exhibitors, distributors and associate members before meeting the executive committee.

On Wednesday, the producers and distributors again gathered at the EIMPA office with the same demands while Sengupta held a meeting with the executive committee members. It was announced that a meeting with the protesting producers and distributors would be held on May 22 to hear their grievances. Meanwhile, personnel from Bowbazar police station and central forces reached the spot after Sengupta lodged a general diary claiming that she did not feel safe inside the EIMPA office. 

"On May 8, both sides will sit for a meeting. We will discuss our demands that day," Saha said on May 7. He reiterated their demand for Sengupta's resignation and the formation of a new committee. "In the coming days, the committee should be formed through a proper voting process following all procedures. There should not be any political influence. People from all ideologies will work equally. We are against any ban and threat culture," Saha added, alleging that the present regime was not adhering to these principles.

Sengupta, who is considered close to outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, maintained that EIMPA and her role as an office-bearer had always remained politically neutral. "We welcome the BJP government in the state. But positions within EIMPA are decided through elections," she had said on Tuesday.

The developments come amid a broader backdrop of political transition in West Bengal, with sections of the film industry, particularly some producers and distributors, alleging that the industry is being controlled by a syndicate run by TMC leaders, depriving many talented artistes of work for professing different political beliefs. 

READ | Thalapathy Vijay to convince Trisha Krishnan to join TVK via Trichy by-polls? Jana Nayagan actor likely to retain Perambur seat

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