FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Viral video: Amid Thalapathy Vijay's win at Tamil Nadu, rumoured beau Trisha's comment on his sex appeal goes viral, fans react

Viral video: Vijay's rumoured beau Trisha's comment on his sex appeal goes viral

Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery, 20-year-old Mango bag

Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery

Ameesha Patel shares terrifying experience after New York–Mumbai flight diverted due to missile strike in UAE

Ameesha Patel shares terrifying experience after New York–Mumbai flight diverted

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery, 20-year-old Mango bag

Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery

Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?

Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Exclusive: What led to Thalapathy Vijay's iconic victory in Tamil Nadu election, expert explains: 'People believe he can bring change'

As Thalapathy Vijay leads the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election by securing over 100 seats, trade expert Ramesh Bala dissected what made people choose Vijay as Jana Nayagan. What is the major reason behind his victory, what his fans expect from him, and how can he help the film industry?

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 05, 2026, 08:58 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: What led to Thalapathy Vijay's iconic victory in Tamil Nadu election, expert explains: 'People believe he can bring change'
Thalapathy Vijay (Image source: Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, created history as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, rewrote history and single-handedly won the Tamil Nadu assembly election. Vijay himself contested from two seats—Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East)—and led by a significant margin in both. 

Soon after securing the historic win, South cinema trade expert, Ramesh Bala, joins DNA to share an insight on what led to Vijay's magnificent victory, what are the qualities of Vijay that won the masses, and elected him as Jana Nayagan. Ramesh also highlights how Vijay can help the film industry after entering politics. Excerpts from the conversation. 

Q: What do you think is the major reason behind Vijay's historic win?

A: See, the major reason behind it is, number one, he is very popular in the state among the youth and the women. This is a state where movie stars have become political leaders; if you look at MGR and Jayalalithaa, they became CM after being movie stars. So, the culture is already there. When he came into politics, his huge fan base supported him. He said he has reached the top in movies, made enough money, and doesn’t need corrupt money in politics, but wants to serve the people. People believed that.

Please continue

A: Also, ordinary people who are not his fans felt that after decades of rule by DMK and AIADMK since 1967, there has been corruption, law and order issues, and concerns about women’s safety. They believed Vijay, being an outsider to these parties, could bring change. So, his fan base, plus ordinary people, especially low-income groups, daily wage labourers, and blue-collar workers, supported him. These two factors worked in his favour, and he is heading towards a landslide.

Q: How do you see Vijay as a politician? What qualities will make him a successful leader apart from his fan following?

A: Basically, Vijay is coming out of the box. Since he is a movie star, he doesn’t carry the baggage of a typical career politician. He can look at things from a different perspective. He knows people expect a corruption-free government, better law and order, and safety for women. Since he might get a mandate within two years of starting a political party, expectations are very high. Hopefully, unlike career politicians who tend to be corrupt, he will remain clean while leading the state.

Q: What is the current scenario in the Tamil film industry regarding Vijay’s win?

A: The film industry usually supports the winner, whether from within or outside the industry. Since he is from the film industry, people expect him to be sympathetic to its issues. 

Q: Do you think Vijay will be a good leader?

A: Yes, he will be a good leader because that is the mandate people have given him. We should stay optimistic and expect good things. People have trusted him and voted for him, so one hopes he delivers on his promises. It is not easy to become CM within two years of starting a party without political experience. Many believed experience was necessary, but he proved otherwise. That itself shows how much people expect from him.

Q: What are your expectations from politician Vijay regarding the film industry?

A: The film industry currently faces several issues, like revenue sharing, OTT window periods, and the need for more small theatres. Piracy is also a major problem. The industry will expect him to address these concerns. However, typically, governments prioritize public issues first, so it may take a few months before film industry problems are addressed.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sensex, Nifty open in red as GIFT Nifty holds steady amid global cues; key triggers, what investors should note
Sensex, Nifty open in red as GIFT Nifty holds steady amid global cues
Viral video: Amid Thalapathy Vijay's win at Tamil Nadu, rumoured beau Trisha's comment on his sex appeal goes viral, fans react
Viral video: Vijay's rumoured beau Trisha's comment on his sex appeal goes viral
Russia declares 2-Day Ukraine ceasefire, Kyiv announces separate truce May 5-6 for WWII Victory Day
Russia declares 2-Day Ukraine ceasefire, Kyiv announces separate truce May 5-6
Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 4: Riteish Deshmukh's Maratha saga shows 53% drop on Monday, but inches away from Rs 50 crore
Raja Shivaji box office collection Day 4: Riteish's Maratha saga drops on Monday
Trump event near White House interrupted as secret service opens fire, premises locked down
Trump event near White House interrupted as secret service opens fire
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery, 20-year-old Mango bag
Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay, AIADMK's Leema Rose Martin among 5 richest candidates; details here
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026: TVK's Thalapathy Vijay
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain, BJP's Palash Rana among 5 richest candidates; details here
West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: TMC's Jakir Hossain
Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress' Ramesh Chennithala among 5 richest candidates; details here
Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement