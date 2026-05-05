Exclusive: What led to Thalapathy Vijay's iconic victory in Tamil Nadu election, expert explains: 'People believe he can bring change'

As Thalapathy Vijay leads the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election by securing over 100 seats, trade expert Ramesh Bala dissected what made people choose Vijay as Jana Nayagan. What is the major reason behind his victory, what his fans expect from him, and how can he help the film industry?

Actor-turned-politician Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, created history as his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, rewrote history and single-handedly won the Tamil Nadu assembly election. Vijay himself contested from two seats—Perambur and Tiruchirappalli (East)—and led by a significant margin in both.

Soon after securing the historic win, South cinema trade expert, Ramesh Bala, joins DNA to share an insight on what led to Vijay's magnificent victory, what are the qualities of Vijay that won the masses, and elected him as Jana Nayagan. Ramesh also highlights how Vijay can help the film industry after entering politics. Excerpts from the conversation.

Q: What do you think is the major reason behind Vijay's historic win?

A: See, the major reason behind it is, number one, he is very popular in the state among the youth and the women. This is a state where movie stars have become political leaders; if you look at MGR and Jayalalithaa, they became CM after being movie stars. So, the culture is already there. When he came into politics, his huge fan base supported him. He said he has reached the top in movies, made enough money, and doesn’t need corrupt money in politics, but wants to serve the people. People believed that.

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A: Also, ordinary people who are not his fans felt that after decades of rule by DMK and AIADMK since 1967, there has been corruption, law and order issues, and concerns about women’s safety. They believed Vijay, being an outsider to these parties, could bring change. So, his fan base, plus ordinary people, especially low-income groups, daily wage labourers, and blue-collar workers, supported him. These two factors worked in his favour, and he is heading towards a landslide.

Q: How do you see Vijay as a politician? What qualities will make him a successful leader apart from his fan following?

A: Basically, Vijay is coming out of the box. Since he is a movie star, he doesn’t carry the baggage of a typical career politician. He can look at things from a different perspective. He knows people expect a corruption-free government, better law and order, and safety for women. Since he might get a mandate within two years of starting a political party, expectations are very high. Hopefully, unlike career politicians who tend to be corrupt, he will remain clean while leading the state.

Q: What is the current scenario in the Tamil film industry regarding Vijay’s win?

A: The film industry usually supports the winner, whether from within or outside the industry. Since he is from the film industry, people expect him to be sympathetic to its issues.

Q: Do you think Vijay will be a good leader?

A: Yes, he will be a good leader because that is the mandate people have given him. We should stay optimistic and expect good things. People have trusted him and voted for him, so one hopes he delivers on his promises. It is not easy to become CM within two years of starting a party without political experience. Many believed experience was necessary, but he proved otherwise. That itself shows how much people expect from him.

Q: What are your expectations from politician Vijay regarding the film industry?

A: The film industry currently faces several issues, like revenue sharing, OTT window periods, and the need for more small theatres. Piracy is also a major problem. The industry will expect him to address these concerns. However, typically, governments prioritize public issues first, so it may take a few months before film industry problems are addressed.