Exclusive: Shivjyoti Rajput on Undekhi 4, why she's 'little better' than Priyanka Chopra, admits refusing to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Shivjyoti Rajput opens up about the reception she got from Undekhi 4, her career's trajectory, and her dream of representing India on global platforms. Shivjyoti is among the artistes who believe not compromising on their values, which can even lead to rejecting major roles.

After striking an impressive impression with her performance in Special Ops, Fateh, and now Undekhi Season 4, actress Shivjyoti Rajput joins DNA India for an exclusive chit-chat, sharing her journey, her values, and the ultimate dream of representing India on a global platform. Excerpts from the conversation.

Q: What's the response you're getting for Undekhi?

A: Honestly, I don’t really know what kind of response I am getting yet. I feel I haven’t received much feedback from people so far, so I genuinely have no idea right now.

Q Because two episodes are dropping in a week, there’s a feeling that it’s creating a bit of disconnect. Even Harsh Chhaya mentioned that. Do you agree?

A: I wouldn’t completely agree with that. I think the marketing team must have tried different approaches. This is one of their biggest shows, so maybe they felt dropping two episodes would build some curiosity. Marketing is always a bit of an experiment. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. If it really hadn’t worked at all, I think we would have known by now.

Q As an actor, what are your feelings about Undekhi?

A: I am still not very sure about the outcome, honestly, because I haven’t received enough genuine feedback. A few friends have messaged me, but that’s always a bit biased, right? Friends won’t tell you everything, honestly. I think I am still waiting for the audience to watch it properly, and then maybe I’ll understand how I feel about it.

Q: Your best work has been on OTT. Be it Undekhi or Special Ops. How do you look at your journey so far?

A: As an actor, I do feel like I am exploring different sides of myself. But it’s a long process. I have to give a lot of auditions and also let go of many opportunities. I remember even letting go of a Yash Raj web series at one point. I don’t really have a strong network, so I depend mostly on auditions. But whatever I’ve done and even what I’ve missed out on, I think all of it is shaping my journey in some way.

Q: Rejection is part of the process. How do you deal with it?

A: I don’t really doubt my auditions. If I know I’ve done well, then the rest is honestly not in my control. Rejection doesn’t shake me much. If you know your worth, nothing can really shake you. Rejections, criticism, all of it shapes you. I see it as part of the training process.

Also read: Exclusive: Undekhi actor Surya Sharma EXPOSES dark reality of showbiz, reveals casting couch made him quit TV: 'Mere liye meri dignity important hai'

Q: What drives you personally?

A: Honestly, it’s my parents. I want them to feel proud of me. I want them to be known because of me and my work, not because of link-ups or anything else. Just purely for my work, what I do.

Q: You mentioned international aspirations. Can you elaborate?

A: I definitely want to represent India internationally the way Irrfan Khan did. Without losing my own essence. Even Priyanka Chopra is taking that forward in her own way. I feel she is a good actress, but somewhere I feel I am a little better. If I get the right kind of training and opportunities, I would love to take India forward globally.

Q: You’re very straightforward about your choices, too. You even said no to working on a project with Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

A: Yes, I did. I was offered a role playing his wife for a song as well. But I said no. They told me people actually wait for opportunities like this. But I just felt I didn’t connect with Nawaz as an actor. So for me, it didn’t make sense. I don’t want to take up something just because it’s there. Because then, later, there are always expectations attached to it.

Q You come from a conservative background. Was it difficult for your family?

A: Yes, in the beginning, it was not easy. My family is quite conservative. But over time, they have trusted me. I make sure I never give them a reason to question that trust or their upbringing.

Q You left a corporate job to become an actor. That must have been tough?

A: It was tough, but at the same time, that job wasn’t really making me a better human being. It was all about targets and very self-centered decisions. Acting gives me a sense of freedom. It helps me understand people's emotions and everything in a deeper way.

Q: What’s next after Undekhi?

A: Right now, I am just auditioning. There are a couple of projects in the pipeline, including one international project. It’s a slow process, but I feel I am moving in the right direction.