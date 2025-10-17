Exclusive: Rise And Fall winner Arjun Bijlani recalls lowest phases on show, contestant he would stay away from; not Akriti Negi, Dhanashree Verma, she is...

When queried about a contestant who played dirty on the show, Arjun refrained from mentioning names and said he doesn’t want to do name-calling to aggravate the issue.

Actor Arjun Bijlani emerged winner on Ashneer Grover’s Rise and Fall show, beating Dhanashree Verma, Arbaaz Patel, Nayandeep Rakshit, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi and other contestants. In an exclusive interview with DNA, Arjun opened up about his highs and lows in the game.



Arjun Bijlani on low phases in Rise and Fall

“Many times I felt where I had got stuck. Some moments happened, and it made me fear it doesn’t turn into a chain reaction, since you react certain way and things are perceived another way. I didn’t react, and people lauded the way I handled the situation. Even if I hadn’t won the trophy, I am happy I was myself. Some vulnerable and angry moments happened, but they were all not created but were momentary,” he told DNA after he walked out of the sets of the show with the trophy in his hands.

Furthermore, when asked about co-contestants who surprised him, Arjun named Nayandeep Rakshit. Arjun said he never thought Nayan could be so good at tasks and has the brain to come up with strategies. When queried about a contestant who played dirty on the show, Arjun refrained from mentioning names and said he doesn’t want to do name-calling to aggravate the issue. He said that those who have watched the show must have seen it all, so why drag things out of proportion after the show.







Arjun Bijlani's message for Kubbra Sait



Arjun named Kubbra Sait, when asked who he will stay with and do formal greetings from afar instead of indulging, while praising her work. “Kubbra ko door se namaskar, aap please shant rahiye, khush rahiye. Bahot beautiful actress hai aap. Bahot achha kaam karti hai aap, mujhe bhi karne dijiye("Say hello to Kubbra from a distance. Please stay calm and happy. You're a very beautiful actress. You do a great job, let me do mine too.)" he said.