Exclusive: Rise And Fall winner Arjun Bijlani recalls lowest phases on show, contestant he would stay away from; not Akriti Negi, Dhanashree Verma, she is...

Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more? Check state-wise holiday list here
Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: With Bhupendra Patel as CM, Harsh Sanghavi, Rivaba Jadeja and 23 others take oath; check full list of ministers
Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the BJP leader and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife
Meet actor, who refused to work with Salman Khan for 23 years due to this shocking reason, reunited with him only when...
Who is Noor Wali Mehsud? Elusive TTP chief who SHOCKED Pakistan after appearing alive on TV after surviving suspected airstrike
IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more ahead of Perth game
Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Mukesh Sahni’s VIP throws seat puzzle into Mahagathbandhan, how may it benefit NDA?
Did Virat Kohli transfer General Power of Attorney of his Gurgaon property to Vikas Kohli? His brother’s reaction raises eyebrows
India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has..., you can buy it from...
Rashmika Mandanna tries to hide her engagement ring during Thamma promotions on Bigg Boss 19, fans say 'Vijay Deverakonda is lucky man'
ENTERTAINMENT
When queried about a contestant who played dirty on the show, Arjun refrained from mentioning names and said he doesn’t want to do name-calling to aggravate the issue.
Actor Arjun Bijlani emerged winner on Ashneer Grover’s Rise and Fall show, beating Dhanashree Verma, Arbaaz Patel, Nayandeep Rakshit, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi and other contestants. In an exclusive interview with DNA, Arjun opened up about his highs and lows in the game.
Arjun Bijlani on low phases in Rise and Fall
“Many times I felt where I had got stuck. Some moments happened, and it made me fear it doesn’t turn into a chain reaction, since you react certain way and things are perceived another way. I didn’t react, and people lauded the way I handled the situation. Even if I hadn’t won the trophy, I am happy I was myself. Some vulnerable and angry moments happened, but they were all not created but were momentary,” he told DNA after he walked out of the sets of the show with the trophy in his hands.
Furthermore, when asked about co-contestants who surprised him, Arjun named Nayandeep Rakshit. Arjun said he never thought Nayan could be so good at tasks and has the brain to come up with strategies. When queried about a contestant who played dirty on the show, Arjun refrained from mentioning names and said he doesn’t want to do name-calling to aggravate the issue. He said that those who have watched the show must have seen it all, so why drag things out of proportion after the show.
Arjun Bijlani's message for Kubbra Sait
Arjun named Kubbra Sait, when asked who he will stay with and do formal greetings from afar instead of indulging, while praising her work. “Kubbra ko door se namaskar, aap please shant rahiye, khush rahiye. Bahot beautiful actress hai aap. Bahot achha kaam karti hai aap, mujhe bhi karne dijiye("Say hello to Kubbra from a distance. Please stay calm and happy. You're a very beautiful actress. You do a great job, let me do mine too.)" he said.