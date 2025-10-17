Exclusive: Rise And Fall winner Arjun Bijlani recalls lowest phases on show, contestant he would stay away from; not Akriti Negi, Dhanashree Verma, she is...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more? Check state-wise holiday list here

Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: With Bhupendra Patel as CM, Harsh Sanghavi, Rivaba Jadeja and 23 others take oath; check full list of ministers

Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the BJP leader and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife

Meet actor, who refused to work with Salman Khan for 23 years due to this shocking reason, reunited with him only when...

Who is Noor Wali Mehsud? Elusive TTP chief who SHOCKED Pakistan after appearing alive on TV after surviving suspected airstrike

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Live streaming, possible Playing XI, head-to-head stats and more ahead of Perth game

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Mukesh Sahni’s VIP throws seat puzzle into Mahagathbandhan, how may it benefit NDA?

Did Virat Kohli transfer General Power of Attorney of his Gurgaon property to Vikas Kohli? His brother’s reaction raises eyebrows

India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has..., you can buy it from...

Rashmika Mandanna tries to hide her engagement ring during Thamma promotions on Bigg Boss 19, fans say 'Vijay Deverakonda is lucky man'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state on Dhanteras, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj and more? Check state-wise holiday list here

Bank holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check here

Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: With Bhupendra Patel as CM, Harsh Sanghavi, Rivaba Jadeja and 23 others take oath; check full list of ministers

Gujarat cabinet reshuffle: Harsh Sanghavi as Deputy CM; Ravindra Jadeja's wife..

Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the BJP leader and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife

Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Exclusive: Rise And Fall winner Arjun Bijlani recalls lowest phases on show, contestant he would stay away from; not Akriti Negi, Dhanashree Verma, she is...

When queried about a contestant who played dirty on the show, Arjun refrained from mentioning names and said he doesn’t want to do name-calling to aggravate the issue.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 02:37 PM IST

Exclusive: Rise And Fall winner Arjun Bijlani recalls lowest phases on show, contestant he would stay away from; not Akriti Negi, Dhanashree Verma, she is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor Arjun Bijlani emerged winner on Ashneer Grover’s Rise and Fall show, beating Dhanashree Verma, Arbaaz Patel, Nayandeep Rakshit, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi and other contestants. In an exclusive interview with DNA, Arjun opened up about his highs and lows in the game. 

Arjun Bijlani on low phases in Rise and Fall

“Many times I felt where I had got stuck. Some moments happened, and it made me fear it doesn’t turn into a chain reaction, since you react certain way and things are perceived another way. I didn’t react, and people lauded the way I handled the situation. Even if I hadn’t won the trophy, I am happy I was myself.  Some vulnerable and angry moments happened, but they were all not created but were momentary,” he told DNA after he walked out of the sets of the show with the trophy in his hands.  

Furthermore, when asked about co-contestants who surprised him, Arjun named Nayandeep Rakshit. Arjun said he never thought Nayan could be so good at tasks and has the brain to come up with strategies. When queried about a contestant who played dirty on the show, Arjun refrained from mentioning names and said he doesn’t want to do name-calling to aggravate the issue. He said that those who have watched the show must have seen it all, so why drag things out of proportion after the show.



Arjun Bijlani's message for Kubbra Sait

Arjun named Kubbra Sait, when asked who he will stay with and do formal greetings from afar instead of indulging, while praising her work. “Kubbra ko door se namaskar, aap please shant rahiye, khush rahiye. Bahot beautiful actress hai aap. Bahot achha kaam karti hai aap, mujhe bhi karne dijiye("Say hello to Kubbra from a distance. Please stay calm and happy. You're a very beautiful actress. You do a great job, let me do mine too.)" he said.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face AGAIN against Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar elections 2025? Amit Shah makes BIG statement, says, 'Who am I to...'
Nitish Kumar to be NDA's CM face AGAIN against Tejashwi Yadav? Amit Shah...
India to stop buying Russian oil? US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim, 'PM Modi assured...'
India to stop buying Russian oil? US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim...
Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel fined for subscriber norms violation, to pay Rs...
Sunil Mittal's Bharti Airtel fined for subscriber norms violation, to pay Rs...
Who is Tarun Garg? First Indian to assume role of MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, pursued MBA from THIS prestigious Indian B-school
Who is Tarun Garg? First Indian to assume role of MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor...
India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has..., you can buy it from...
India's most expensive Diwali mithai? This sweet costs Rs 100000 a kg, it has...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE