Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Food tasting by star couple for big day, multi-cuisine for intimate ceremony included...

A source informed us about how Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are putting in all their efforts to look after their guests on their wedding day. Read on to know more.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are busy with their pre-wedding rituals, but they're also making sure that the guests who will grace their wedding are welcomed, not only by the hospitality but also by lip-smacking food. The star couple's wedding of VIROSH will be an intimate-yet-grand celebratation in Udaipur, attended by the family and close friends. Ahead of the wedding day, DNA India got an exclusive update on how the duo are personally looking after the guests who will attend their holy union.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda do food tasting

Amid the pre-wedding festivities, Vijay and Rashmika did food tasting and personally chose the dishes that the guests would enjoy during the wedding. A source informed us about the same and stated that Rashmika and Vijay are leaving no stone unturned in making their celebration a grand affair, where everyone will be happy and satisfied to the core. The insider said, "Dishes for the wedding festivities were personally tasted and approved by Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, ensuring every detail of the menu reflects their personal favourites and adds a special touch to the celebrations."

The cuisines at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding

Rashmika and Vijay are very much in sync with the fact that after them, the biggest attraction would be the food that will be served to the attendees at the wedding. Revealing about the multi-cuisine buffets, the insider stated that the cuisines include South Indian, Indo-continental, European, and Asian.

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married on February 26, reportedly at the swanky Mementos by ITC Hotels Ekaaya Udaipur. The ceremony is expected to be held with a strict no-phone policy for guests, and will be attended only by close family members. After the intimate wedding ceremony, Rashmika and Vijay will host a grand wedding reception on March 4, celebrating their happiness with friends, co-stars and colleagues.