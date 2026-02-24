Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Food tasting by star couple for big day, multi-cuisine for intimate ceremony included...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kalki 2 starts filming in Hyderabad, Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos with Kamal Haasan: 'Working together after ages'

Sensex falls 1068 points, Nifty drops below 25430; What led stock markets to end in Red?

Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary, drop quirky message: 'We both deserve a medal and a...'

Aditya Pancholi hopes to get 'justice' in 2019 rape case, Bombay HC adjourned hearning for March 4

Kerala to get new name? Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wonders as Union Cabinet approves new name, here's all about it

Before US strikes Iran to remove Ali Khamenei, $13 billion warship USS Ford faces sewage crisis, why?

Vishal Bhardwaj reacts to negative reactions for Shahid Kapoor-starrer O Romeo: 'Some critics have issue with my reinvention'

Subedaar: Janhvi Kapoor roots for Anil Kapoor, says 'chachu is back to show...'

Will rain disrupt PAK vs ENG Super 8 clash at Pallekele? Check Kandy's weather report

How Opium Wars continue to shape drug trade? El Mencho's killing exposes narcotics nexus of China, Mexico and Canada?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kalki 2 starts filming in Hyderabad, Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos with Kamal Haasan: 'Working together after ages'

Kalki 2 starts filming, Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos with Kamal Haasan

Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary, drop quirky message: 'We both deserve a medal and a...'

Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary, drop quirky message

US Iran News: Trump Denies US General Daniel Caine Opposed Potential War With Iran | Trump News

US Iran News: Trump Denies US General Daniel Caine Opposed Potential War With Iran | Trump News

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream

Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Food tasting by star couple for big day, multi-cuisine for intimate ceremony included...

A source informed us about how Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are putting in all their efforts to look after their guests on their wedding day. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 05:09 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda wedding: Food tasting by star couple for big day, multi-cuisine for intimate ceremony included...
Rashmika Mandanna with Vijay Deverakonda
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are busy with their pre-wedding rituals, but they're also making sure that the guests who will grace their wedding are welcomed, not only by the hospitality but also by lip-smacking food. The star couple's wedding of VIROSH will be an intimate-yet-grand celebratation in Udaipur, attended by the family and close friends. Ahead of the wedding day, DNA India got an exclusive update on how the duo are personally looking after the guests who will attend their holy union. 

Also read: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda announce their 'wedding of VIROSH': A look at their relationship timeline, they first met at...

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda do food tasting

Amid the pre-wedding festivities, Vijay and Rashmika did food tasting and personally chose the dishes that the guests would enjoy during the wedding. A source informed us about the same and stated that Rashmika and Vijay are leaving no stone unturned in making their celebration a grand affair, where everyone will be happy and satisfied to the core. The insider said, "Dishes for the wedding festivities were personally tasted and approved by Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, ensuring every detail of the menu reflects their personal favourites and adds a special touch to the celebrations." 

The cuisines at Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding

Rashmika and Vijay are very much in sync with the fact that after them, the biggest attraction would be the food that will be served to the attendees at the wedding. Revealing about the multi-cuisine buffets, the insider stated that the cuisines include South Indian, Indo-continental, European, and Asian.

About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding 

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are getting married on February 26, reportedly at the swanky Mementos by ITC Hotels Ekaaya Udaipur. The ceremony is expected to be held with a strict no-phone policy for guests, and will be attended only by close family members. After the intimate wedding ceremony, Rashmika and Vijay will host a grand wedding reception on March 4, celebrating their happiness with friends, co-stars and colleagues.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kalki 2 starts filming in Hyderabad, Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos with Kamal Haasan: 'Working together after ages'
Kalki 2 starts filming, Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos with Kamal Haasan
Sensex falls 1068 points, Nifty drops below 25430; What led stock markets to end in Red?
Sensex falls 1068 points, Nifty drops below 25430; What led stock markets to e
Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary, drop quirky message: 'We both deserve a medal and a...'
Ajay Devgn, Kajol celebrate their 27th wedding anniversary, drop quirky message
Kerala to get new name? Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wonders as Union Cabinet approves new name, here's all about it
Kerala to get new name? Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wonders of Cabinet's approval
Before US strikes Iran to remove Ali Khamenei, $13 billion warship USS Ford faces sewage crisis, why?
Before US strikes Iran to remove Ali Khamenei, $13 billion warship USS Ford face
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement