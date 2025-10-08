Add DNA as a Preferred Source
ENTERTAINMENT

Exclusive: Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, passes away at 35; Neeru Bajwa pays condolence, calls him 'khushdil aur nek insaan'

Days after the brutal bike accident, young Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda lost his life and passed away on October 8. He was only 35.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 11:49 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, passes away at 35; Neeru Bajwa pays condolence, calls him 'khushdil aur nek insaan'
Rajvir Jawanda
Popular Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda has passed away on October 8, days after his brutal bike accident. He was reportedly 35. Actress Neeru Bajwa also confirmed her demise and paid condolences for the loss of the young talent. DNA India got in touch with a source who confirmed the demise of Rajvir, and said, "It's true, abhi subah hi confirm hua."

In the post, Neeru paid homage to the young singer and grieved over the loss of talent. The Punjabi actress wrote in Punjabi, "Ek honslemand ate juan zindagi de achanak vichhore ne dil nu tharra ditta. Rajvir Jawanda de parivaar ate nazdeeki loka nu gahri samvedna. Akaali chale gaye, par sada yaad rahingey. Rabb ohna nu shakti ate sahara deve (The sudden passing of a brave and young soul has left hearts shaken. Deep condolences to Rajvir Jawanda’s family and close ones. Gone too soon, but will always be remembered. May God give them strength)".

She further wrote in English, "Heartbroken by the tragic loss of such a young and promising life. Sending deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of @rajvirjawandaofficial. May you find strength and peace during this unimaginable time. Gone far too soon, but never forgotten."

Here's Neeru's post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neeru Bajwa (@neerubajwa)

About Rajvir Jawanda's brutal accident

Jawanda, 35, was seriously injured in an accident in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district while going to Shimla on a motorcycle on September 27. The accident took place in the Baddi area when he lost control of the motorcycle, police had said earlier. He was brought to Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, in an "extremely critical" condition. After remaining on life support under close monitoring by the critical care and neurosciences team at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, Rajvir finally lost the battle, and he passed away. For the unversed, Rajvir is known for several popular Punjabi songs in traditional folk style. A few of his remarkable songs are Kangani, Suit Punjab, Patiala Shahi Pagg, and Chandigarh.

