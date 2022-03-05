Exclusive: 'Radhe Shyam' star Pooja Hegde wishes Bollywood should have meatier roles for female leads

Pooja Hegde who is all set to romanticise the month with Prabhas in 'Radhe Shyam' applauded South cinema for giving a wholesome arc to female protagonists. Characters like Srivali from 'Pushpa The Rise,' Devsena from 'Bahubali,' are some of the recent examples, and Pooja agreed that regional cinema gives strong roles to female leads.

During a group interaction, Pooja expressed the need for strong female characters in Bollywood and said, "It should happen because, as a girl when I see Hema Malini beating goons in 'Seeta Aur Geeta,' or when Gal Gadot plays 'Wonder Woman,' or when Angelina Jolie does hardcore action in 'Mr and Mrs Smith,' it empowers, excites, and encourages me to do something big.

Pooja further that she relate to such characters and look upon them, "I want to do an action film, and inspire the other generation." Hegde asserted. The actress also said, "I hope more films should come up where girls are stronger and more resilient. I think that is not happening... but having said that, I'm glad that we are slowing moving towards the change."

In the same conversation, The 'Beast' actress also added, why she took a short break from Hindi films and move towards Telugu cinema. "It was my conscious decision which was made even before the release of 'Housefull 4.' I had decided not to films just for the sake of it." Pooja made her debut in Bollywood with 'Mohenjo Daro,' and it was regarded as a dud. The actress discussed it and added, "Honestly saying, I come from a very academically driven family, I have no family connection in films... and when your first film doesn't do well, it's very difficult to get another film. Having said that, I got films after 'Mohenjo Daro,' but it wasn't something that I loved or was excited about."