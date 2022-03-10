Exclusive: Prabhas talks about his marriage plans, reveals if he would opt for intimate ceremony or big fat wedding

Prabhas is leaving no unturned in promoting his upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam', directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Currently in New Delhi to promote his forthcoming love-thriller, Prabhas opened up about several topics beyond the film during his interaction with the media.

One such topic that Prabhas spoke about during his interaction with DNA was his marriage plans. When we at DNA asked Prabhas, taking a cue from the film's trailer, whether he was done with 'flirtationship' and is ready for marriage, the actor said, "Marriage, definitely not. No plans as such." He then smiled and added, "If my mother sees, she will feel very unhappy."

On being asked what kind of a wedding ceremony would he prefer if and when he marries in future - an intimate affair or a big fat wedding, Prabhas said, "Very very simple I feel. Super simple, possibly if the girl wants it. If the girl wants big, then I can't do anything. But if possible, like five people, ten people....I have a lot of friends so maybe twenty people, that's it."

One of the most celebrated movies of this season, in 'Radhe Shyam', an upcoming Indian period romantic drama, Prabhas will be playing the role of a palmist.

The multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970s, explores a very novel and different concept of a war between love and destiny. The film will showcase how two people, one a palmist (Prabhas) who doesn't have a love line on his palm and another, a girl (Pooja) who hasn't ever fallen in love, come together.

The sizzling chemistry of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde has already set the mood in the season of love and the film's amazing songs has the audience looking forward to the film eagerly.

'Radhe Shyam' - a UV Creations production, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, hits theatres on March 11, 2022.