Exclusive: Prabhas talks about 'Adipurush', shares if he fears backlash

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer 'Radhe Shyam' that hit theatres on March 11 opened to mixed responses. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the Indian period drama set in the 1970s celebrates the journey of love with its two lead characters Vikram Aditya and Prerna racing against time and destiny to be together.

Recently, the star cast was in the capital city to promote their film. During the promotions, we at DNA spoke to Prabhas as his highly-anticipated magnum opus, 'Adipurush' which is an adaption of the Indian mythological saga 'Ramayana'. Besides Prabhas, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. This epic drama is helmed by Om Raut.

So, during the chat, when we asked Prabhas about 'Adipurush' and asked if he fears any backlash since the film is an adaptation of an Indian epic, the actor said, "So that we always have in all the films. But I think most of the people will like it. The way Om (Raut - film's director) has designed it, it will be exciting for the audience."

He added, "We never started any promotion. We just put a title so once the promotions start, the visuals are never seen before. It's a 3D and the tempo of the film is super speed. The wars and all, we have made it very beautiful I feel."

Meanwhile, Prabhas plays a palmist in 'Radhey Shyam. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice as the sutradhar. The film promises cutting-edge visual effects on a larger-than-life canvas coupled with the electric chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.

A UV Creations production, 'Radhe Shyam' is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.