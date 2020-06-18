EXCLUSIVE - 'Have so many people challenging me': Keerthy Suresh on working with a dog in 'Penguin'

Only a few hours are left for the streaming of Tamil thriller film, Penguin on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Keerthy Suresh in the leading role and is directed by debutant Eashvar Karthic. The film's antagonist has not been revealed yet as he is a masked man and viewers will only get to know during the film. However, the film also has an important role which is played by none other than a dog named Cyrus.

Talking about her experience of shooting with canines, Keerthy exclusively said, "Actually, I have shot with dogs before and I have probably had more craze for dogs after I shot a film in Malayalam. That was my second film and the film was about dogs and I was a blind girl in that and he was like my guide dog. So, I always used to have this. After that, when I am acting with a dog and I remember when Eashvar narrated he said mostly he might have his own dog Maddy to do the part but he is anyway going to find other trained dogs. So, I didn't know if Maddy would be able to pull this off. I have a dog and I know when we train at home, it's completely different."

She also said, "Later he told me that he actually couldn't find a well-trained black lab. So, he wanted Maddy to do the part. But I was so surprised that you know, he was a major character in the film. He just comes in, he does whatever Eashvar says. I am like, my God... I have so many people challenging me."

Talking about Maddy, the dog, the Mahanati actor went on to say, "So, it was so much fun and Maddy is a very very sweet dog and it was so much fun to be with him. And you know how this combination is when you have a kid and a dog. I have a dog myself and when he plays with kids it's so much fun and it was the same there as well. He is such an obedient boy. I want to work with Maddy again actually."