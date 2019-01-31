Exclusive: Fahadh Faasil breaks into Rs 50 crore club for the first time with 'Njan Prakashan'

Fahadh Faasil, one of the most dependable box-office stars in Malayalam cinema, has entered the coveted Rs 50 crore club for the first time with his recent blockbuster 'Njan Prakashan'. The film has earned a global theatrical revenue of Rs 52 crore in 40 days and has become the seventh film in Malayalam cinema to breach past the Rs 50 crore gross mark worldwide.

While Tollywood and Kollywood are long-known for delivering Rs 100, Rs 200 crore films from their repertoire, raking in Rs 50 crore globally is a huge milestone for Malayalam films considering their limited market scope among audiences. However, Mollywood continues to be the most flourishing industry in South India regarding churning out the highest returns on investment for producers.

So far in the history of Malayalam cinema, only six movies have grossed more than Rs 50 crore worldwide. Mohanlal's 'Puli Murugan', 'Drishyam', 'Odiyan', Nivin Pauly's 'Kayamkulam Kochunnni', 'Premam', Prithviraj's 'Ennu Ninte Moideen' are the six films to have achieved this feat in Mollywood. Nearly Rs 30 crore from the worldwide gross has come from the home state, Kerala. The UAE-GCC territory has contributed the second highest share after Kerala with a cumulative total of Rs 12 crore.

'Njan Prakash' also surpassed films such as 'Avengers: Infinity War', '2.0', and 'Padmaavat' to become the second top-grossing film of 2018 in Kochi multiplexes, only behind Kayamkulam Kochunni.

'Njan Prakashan' marked the reunion of Sreenivasan's writing and Sathyan Anthikad's direction 17 years after their last outing 'Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka'. Sreenivasan also played an essential role in 'Njan Prakash', which was produced by Full Moon Cinema. Phars Films is releasing the film tomorrow (February 1st) in Qatar and Bahrain, almost 42 days after it saw the light of day in India.