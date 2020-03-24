EXCLUSIVE - Everyone needs to unite to make a Harvey Weinstein go, India lacks that: Sandhya Mridul on #MeToo

Back in 2018, when #MeToo movement hit India, Sandhya Mridul was one of the women who spoke up and accused Alok Nath of sexual misconduct. The actor took to her social media pages and released a note in which she narrated the entire incident of facing sexual harassment at the hands of Alok while shooting for a telefilm in Kodaikanal at the very start of her career. Now it's been more than a year since the #MeToo movement wave in India and during an Exclusive interaction with DNA Online, we asked Sandhya about where we stand right now.

The actor stated, "I will not say that the #MeToo movement was a waste because a lot happened. It created awareness and also awareness amongst the women that they can come out and speak and it's okay. It made a lot of men wary of and watch out for their own behaviour. Some did it consciously, some did it subconsciously. But there is definitely an awareness."

On talking about former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein being sentenced to prison for 23 years on the charge of rape, Sandhya said, "We are still not where Hollywood is. Hats off to Hollywood, huge respect for them banding together and making sure that Harvey Weinstein went in. There was a lot of support from very big male actors too. At every award function, they made sure to call these people out and keep talking about it. We need those kind of voices, honest and true voices. We need that support from every gender here too in every category and every industry."

The Mentalhood actor added, "It is a very important thing and it is something that women will continue to speak and be brave, but the men need to support it too. The big guys need to support it too, everyone needs to support it. Everyone needs to unite to make a Harvey Weinstein go in and we're still lacking that. I'm really hoping that we will grow those voices amongst everybody."