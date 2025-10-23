FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal centuries power India to semi-finals; New Zealand eliminated

Pakistan: Days after violent protest, Shehbaz Sharif govt officially bans TLP under anti-terrorism act, leaders to be tried in ATCs

US Senate committee issues BIG statement on India ties: 'Advancing stability...'

ISRO Chairman says Gaganyaan mission 90 per cent complete, crewed mission to take off in...

Exclusive | Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat producer Anshul Garg on film's success despite Thamma, REVEALS people advised him not to compete with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer

Sandeep Reddy Vanga shares first audio story of Prabhas’ ‘Spirit’ on actor’s 46th birthday

Big boost to Indian Armed Forces as Centre approves Rs 79000 crore projects, to get Nag missiles, warfare ships and...

What is the cloud seeding plan? Can artificial rain reduce Delhi-NCR pollution? Here's all you need to know

Donald Trump gives BIG warning over West Bank annexation to Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel would lose...

Massive gambling scandal shakes USA: FBI arrests NBA players, Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups and mafia figures in nationwide operation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Putin issues BIG warning after Trump slaps oil sanctions: 'Response would be...'

Putin's BIG warning after Trump slaps oil sanctions: 'Response would be...'

Railways sets up multi-level war rooms to manage passenger rush, says Union Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; check details

Railways sets up multi-level war rooms to manage passenger rush, says Union Rai

Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal centuries power India to semi-finals; New Zealand eliminated

Women's World Cup 2025: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal centuries power India to

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Exclusive | Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat producer Anshul Garg on film's success despite Thamma, REVEALS people advised him not to compete with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer

Known for founding India’s independent music scene through his labels, Desi Music Factory (DMF) and Play DMF, Garg entered the film industry with the same vision that had built his brand — strong ideas, fresh talent, and music that connects emotionally.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 11:54 PM IST

Exclusive | Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat producer Anshul Garg on film's success despite Thamma, REVEALS people advised him not to compete with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, continues to spring a surprise at the box office. Amid this success, the spotlight is now on the film's debut producer, Anshul Garg, who managed to deliver a hit solely through conviction, craft, and strong storytelling. 

Known for founding India’s independent music scene through his labels, Desi Music Factory (DMF) and Play DMF, Garg entered the film industry with the same vision that had built his brand — strong ideas, fresh talent, and music that connects emotionally. His debut film, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has become a talking point for its gripping story, chart-topping music, and relatable performances.

Anshul Garg on the film's success

Speaking about his journey, Garg said, “I don’t come from the film industry or have any kind of backing. Whatever I’ve built — whether it’s in music or now in films — has always been from scratch. Every step of my journey has come from gut instinct and conviction in my work, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was no different.”

He also spoke about how he was warned not to release Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat alongside mega commercial film Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma, ''Of course, a lot of people advised me not to release the film during Diwali or alongside a big commercial film like Thamma. But I’ve always believed that when your work has honesty, it will find its audience — no matter what you’re up against.''

True to his roots, Garg adds that music continues to be the heartbeat of his storytelling. “Music has always been my strength, and emotion has always been my focus. I trusted both completely with this film. The kind of love the audience has shown only reaffirms that belief — that sincerity and storytelling still connect deeper than strategy or scale,” he added.

On the film's success, he said, ''A film doesn’t need a superstar to succeed; it needs a story that connects and actors who can live that story on screen. I will always back a script that moves me, not a name that sells.”

With Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Garg has set a new benchmark for debut producers. He has proved that good story, craft, and commercial instinct can outshine star-driven formula. His entry into film production signals a fresh shift in the industry, where audiences are choosing good stories over big names. 

About Ek Deewane Ki DEEWANIYAT

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and co-produced by Raghav Sharma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat released this Diwali on October 21, 2025, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa. 

Also read: Kapil Sharma announces release date of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, his four brides will be played by these heroines

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Women in Delhi can now work night shift at shops; here's what new govt rules say
Women in Delhi can now work night shift at shops; check rules here
Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi takes jibe at Mahagathbandhan, says, 'People call them...'
Bihar Election 2025 : PM Modi takes jibe at Mahagathbandhan, says...
Anjali Anand says Jaya Bachchan’s public image is misunderstood: ‘She's not even 1% of...’
Anjali Anand says Jaya Bachchan’s public image is misunderstood: ‘She's not even
Yuzvendra Chahal takes a dig at ex-wife Dhanashree Verma? Cricketer's cryptic post goes viral: 'Nahi paltoge iss...'
Yuzvendra Chahal takes a dig at ex-wife Dhanashree Verma? Cricketer's cryptic...
Rajnath Singh issues BIG statement on Operation Sindoor: 'Message to world that...'
Rajnath Singh's BIG statement on Op Sindoor: 'Message to world that...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE