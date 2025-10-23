Exclusive | Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat producer Anshul Garg on film's success despite Thamma, REVEALS people advised him not to compete with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer

Known for founding India’s independent music scene through his labels, Desi Music Factory (DMF) and Play DMF, Garg entered the film industry with the same vision that had built his brand — strong ideas, fresh talent, and music that connects emotionally.

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, continues to spring a surprise at the box office. Amid this success, the spotlight is now on the film's debut producer, Anshul Garg, who managed to deliver a hit solely through conviction, craft, and strong storytelling.

Known for founding India’s independent music scene through his labels, Desi Music Factory (DMF) and Play DMF, Garg entered the film industry with the same vision that had built his brand — strong ideas, fresh talent, and music that connects emotionally. His debut film, directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has become a talking point for its gripping story, chart-topping music, and relatable performances.

Anshul Garg on the film's success

Speaking about his journey, Garg said, “I don’t come from the film industry or have any kind of backing. Whatever I’ve built — whether it’s in music or now in films — has always been from scratch. Every step of my journey has come from gut instinct and conviction in my work, and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was no different.”

He also spoke about how he was warned not to release Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat alongside mega commercial film Ayushmann Khurrana's Thamma, ''Of course, a lot of people advised me not to release the film during Diwali or alongside a big commercial film like Thamma. But I’ve always believed that when your work has honesty, it will find its audience — no matter what you’re up against.''

True to his roots, Garg adds that music continues to be the heartbeat of his storytelling. “Music has always been my strength, and emotion has always been my focus. I trusted both completely with this film. The kind of love the audience has shown only reaffirms that belief — that sincerity and storytelling still connect deeper than strategy or scale,” he added.

On the film's success, he said, ''A film doesn’t need a superstar to succeed; it needs a story that connects and actors who can live that story on screen. I will always back a script that moves me, not a name that sells.”

With Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Garg has set a new benchmark for debut producers. He has proved that good story, craft, and commercial instinct can outshine star-driven formula. His entry into film production signals a fresh shift in the industry, where audiences are choosing good stories over big names.

About Ek Deewane Ki DEEWANIYAT

Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and co-produced by Raghav Sharma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat released this Diwali on October 21, 2025, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa.

