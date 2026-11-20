Despite his busy shoot schdule, Allu Arjun has decided to take a small break from Raaka, to fly down to Sri Lanka, for his family. Read on to know more.

Allu Arjun, arguably one of India’s biggest pan-India stars, has always had a side to him that goes beyond the stardom, box-office success, and larger-than-life screen presence. He has often offered glimpses of his life beyond the spotlight, showcasing a side that fans admire just as much as his on-screen persona.

Why is Allu Arjun taking a break from the Raaka shoot?

His recent video with his son once again brought attention to his affectionate and playful side, reflecting the family man he is away from the camera. Despite a packed professional schedule and some of the biggest projects lined up ahead, the actor is now making time for what matters most: his family. As per our sources, Allu Arjun, busy filming Raaka, will be taking a gap from the shoot and is said to be planning a getaway to Sri Lanka to celebrate his daughter Allu Arha’s birthday, reflecting the loving father he is and his desire to make special occasions with his children truly memorable.

Allu Arjun wanted to spend some quality time with family

According to sources, the actor is expected to travel to Sri Lanka for Arha’s birthday celebrations, with the getaway planned around spending quality time with his family. “Allu Arjun is planning to travel to Sri Lanka to celebrate his daughter Allu Arha’s birthday. Despite his busy schedule, he wants to make the occasion special for her and spend some quality time with his family,” a source reveals. The reported plans offer a heartwarming glimpse into the actor’s off-screen life, as he makes it a point to prioritise his daughter and family moments even amid a demanding work calendar.

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On the professional front, Allu Arjun has an exciting slate of projects lined up and several anticipated collaborations reportedly in the pipeline. He will next be seen in AA22 – Raaka, directed by Atlee and co-starring Deepika Padukone, while AA23 will see him collaborate with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Speculation has also been rife about Pushpa 3, along with possible collaborations with Prashanth Neel, Basil Joseph and Sandeep Reddy Vanga.