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Exclusive: After Salman Khan, will Alliance see another blockbuster entry? Here's what we know

A newly released visual from the upcoming Alliance episode shows a mystery guest entering the headquarters from behind, dressed in a striking red-and-yellow furry costume. After Salman Khan's headline-making appearance, another high-profile entry wouldn't be entirely surprising.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 05, 2026, 06:55 PM IST

Exclusive: After Salman Khan, will Alliance see another blockbuster entry? Here's what we know
Mystery Guest in Alliance
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Just days after Salman Khan's surprise appearance on Alliance to support his brother Sohail Khan grabbed headlines, the reality show appears to be gearing up for yet another unexpected twist.

A newly released visual from the upcoming Alliance episode has left fans intrigued. The image shows a mystery guest entering the headquaters from behind, dressed in a striking red-and-yellow furry costume. With the person's identity carefully concealed, speculation has already taken over social media, as viewers try to guess who could be behind the disguise.

Could it be another Bollywood superstar? A familiar reality TV face? Or someone with a personal connection to one of the contestants, ready to shake up the game at a crucial stage?

Given Alliance's reputation for springing surprises, another high-profile entry wouldn't come as a shock. After Salman's buzzworthy cameo, the makers seem determined to keep both contestants and audiences guessing with yet another dramatic reveal.

While the identity of the masked guest remains under wraps, the teaser has already created significant buzz, setting the stage for what could be another headline-making moment on the show.

Who do you think is behind the mask?

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, *Alliance* streams exclusively on Prime Video, with new episodes dropping daily at 12 noon. As the competition heads into its final phase, every challenge, alliance and decision could prove decisive in the race for the trophy.

READ | Alliance: Kushal Tandon joins Mini Mathur, Ruhee Dosani, Niti Taylor in semi-finals after deadly Traitors twist

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