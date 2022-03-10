Exclusive: After pan-India popularity, 'Radhe Shyam' star Prabhas to go global? Actor reveals

With just a day to go for the release of one of the most anticipated films this year, 'Radhe Shyam' directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the promotions of the upcoming love-thriller is in full swing.

Actor Prabhas, who essays the role of a palmist by the name Vikram Aditya in the movie, along with the leading of the film Pooja Hegde interacted with the media in the capital city and spoke about the upcoming film and topics beyond.

During the media interaction, actor Prabhas while answering a question posed by DNA about his plans to go global and venture into Hollywood films given that he is now a pan-India star, courtesy of the Baahubali franchise's phenomenal worldwide success, the 'Saaho' star said, "I don't have any plans but if I get, I won't do just for going global because I am super duper comfortable here, I have very good projects, so...if there's a chance and if I'm comfortable...yes!"

As for 'Radhe Shyam', for the first time ever, Prabhas will be seen essaying the role of a palmist in a film where megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice as the Sutradhar. All of this combined switch top-notch special effects, picturesque visuals from Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad and the magical chemistry between the 'Saaho' star and leading lady Pooja Hegde, make 'Radhe Shyam' one of the most anticipated films this year.

'Radhe Shyam' - a UV Creations production, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, hits theatres on March 11, 2022.