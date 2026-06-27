FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Israel Lebanon Deal: Lebanon, Israel, US Sign Trilateral Framework Agreement In Washington

Israel Lebanon Deal: Lebanon, Israel, US Sign Trilateral Framework Agreement In Washington

Behind the Portal: The Technology Powering Benefits for 5 Million Federal Employees, by Raghav Aggarwal

Behind the Portal: The Technology Powering Benefits for 5 Million Federal Employ

Kunal Kemmu says we now make 'projects, not films': 'Film business isn't about talent but...'

Kunal Kemmu says we now make 'projects, not films': 'Film business isn't...'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records

From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

'Even I don't have a guarantee of my next Friday': Pulkit Samrat reveals Salman Khan's advice before his debut

Pulkit Samrat recalled Salman Khan’s advice before his Bollywood debut, where the superstar told him that even he has no guarantee of his next Friday, helping him overcome anxiety about box office success.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 27, 2026, 12:55 PM IST

'Even I don't have a guarantee of my next Friday': Pulkit Samrat reveals Salman Khan's advice before his debut
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pulkit Samrat recently opened up about the early anxieties of his Bollywood journey and shared a piece of blunt advice he received from superstar Salman Khan before his debut.

Pulkit Samrat recalls Salman Khan’s blunt advice before debut

In an interview with Variety India, the actor who debuted in Bollywood with Bittoo Boss in 2012 discussed how daunting it was to enter the field without a mentor. Pulkit said that he was anxious about how viewers would react to both the movie and his performance right before the premiere of his first movie. He revealed how his perspective on success and failure was altered by Salman Khan's direct remarks.

Pulkit recalled Salman saying, 'Pulkit, I am Salman Khan. Even I don’t have the guarantee of my next Friday. So, who do you think you are? What are you going to achieve by stressing about it?' Pulkit claims that this frank advice helped him realise that no matter how great the star is, box office success is never guaranteed. He went on to say that fretting excessively as a novice is pointless if someone at Salman's level is unable to forecast the results of his movies.

Salman Khan’s work ethic left a strong impression

Pulkit discussed Salman Khan's unwavering devotion to film, stating how the actor is always living and breathing movies. He claimed that despite getting very little sleep, Salman is always coming up with fresh characters, action scenes, and imaginative concepts for the viewers. Pulkit said, 'He eats, sleeps and breathes films 24/7. Even on a lucky day when he gets just three hours of sleep, he is constantly thinking about his projects, whether it's spotting the perfect person for a character or brainstorming a massive action sequence that the audience will love in theatres.'

Also read: Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

He continued by claiming that this degree of dedication motivated him to put in more effort and set greater goals for his own profession, urging him to put in '500% effort' if he ever hoped to achieve anything approaching that degree of accomplishment. Pulkit married Kriti Kharbanda in 2024, following his divorce from Shweta Rohira. He gained acclaim for his role in the Netflix series Glory and will co-star with Isabelle Kaif in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, though no release date is set. His upcoming projects include the war drama Maatrubhumi and a film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, slated for an Eid 2027 release.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Does Shoaib Akhtar have links to Lashkar-e-Toiba? PMML leaders' presence at brother's funeral raises questions if terror outfit infiltrated Pakistan cricket?
Shoaib Akhtar brother's funeral row: PMML leaders’ presence raises questions
Khalistani Terror Threat: High alert in Delhi, Uttarakhand; Temples, railway stations among key targets
Khalistani Terror Threat: Delhi, Uttarakhand on high alert, security tightened
Behind the Portal: The Technology Powering Benefits for 5 Million Federal Employees, by Raghav Aggarwal
Behind the Portal: The Technology Powering Benefits for 5 Million Federal Employ
Who is Jonathan? PM Modi to meet world’s oldest living land animal during Seychelles visit
PM Modi to meet world’s oldest living land animal during Seychelles visit
Kunal Kemmu says we now make 'projects, not films': 'Film business isn't about talent but...'
Kunal Kemmu says we now make 'projects, not films': 'Film business isn't...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement