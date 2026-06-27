'Even I don't have a guarantee of my next Friday': Pulkit Samrat reveals Salman Khan's advice before his debut

Pulkit Samrat recalled Salman Khan’s advice before his Bollywood debut, where the superstar told him that even he has no guarantee of his next Friday, helping him overcome anxiety about box office success.

Pulkit Samrat recently opened up about the early anxieties of his Bollywood journey and shared a piece of blunt advice he received from superstar Salman Khan before his debut.

Pulkit Samrat recalls Salman Khan’s blunt advice before debut

In an interview with Variety India, the actor who debuted in Bollywood with Bittoo Boss in 2012 discussed how daunting it was to enter the field without a mentor. Pulkit said that he was anxious about how viewers would react to both the movie and his performance right before the premiere of his first movie. He revealed how his perspective on success and failure was altered by Salman Khan's direct remarks.

Pulkit recalled Salman saying, 'Pulkit, I am Salman Khan. Even I don’t have the guarantee of my next Friday. So, who do you think you are? What are you going to achieve by stressing about it?' Pulkit claims that this frank advice helped him realise that no matter how great the star is, box office success is never guaranteed. He went on to say that fretting excessively as a novice is pointless if someone at Salman's level is unable to forecast the results of his movies.

Salman Khan’s work ethic left a strong impression

Pulkit discussed Salman Khan's unwavering devotion to film, stating how the actor is always living and breathing movies. He claimed that despite getting very little sleep, Salman is always coming up with fresh characters, action scenes, and imaginative concepts for the viewers. Pulkit said, 'He eats, sleeps and breathes films 24/7. Even on a lucky day when he gets just three hours of sleep, he is constantly thinking about his projects, whether it's spotting the perfect person for a character or brainstorming a massive action sequence that the audience will love in theatres.'

Also read: Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

He continued by claiming that this degree of dedication motivated him to put in more effort and set greater goals for his own profession, urging him to put in '500% effort' if he ever hoped to achieve anything approaching that degree of accomplishment. Pulkit married Kriti Kharbanda in 2024, following his divorce from Shweta Rohira. He gained acclaim for his role in the Netflix series Glory and will co-star with Isabelle Kaif in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed, though no release date is set. His upcoming projects include the war drama Maatrubhumi and a film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, slated for an Eid 2027 release.