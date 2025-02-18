Chopra, 47, also a popular commentator, called the movie an “incredible tale of bravery, selflessness and the sense of duty.”

Everyone seems to be talking about Vicky Kaushal’s new film Chhaava. Even cricket stars are no exception as former India batter Aakash Chopra heaped praise on the movie.

He, however, questioned why we have not been taught about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj – the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj – in school. “Not even a mention anywhere!” he wrote in a post on X.

“We did learn though how Akbar was a great and fair emperor, and even have a very prominent road called Aurangzeb Road in Delhi. Why and how did it happen??” Chopra concluded the post.

‘Chhaava’ a box office superhit

Chhaava, released on Friday (14 February), tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj – the second ruler of the Maratha Confederacy – played by Vicky Kaushal.

The movie also features Rashmika Mandanna as Yeshubai Bhonsale – the wife of Sambhaji Maharaj – and Akshaye Khanna as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

The film is a box office hit and has already raked in over Rs 150 crore.