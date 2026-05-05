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Even after Siddharth Anand's request, another clip from Shah Rukh Khan's King gets leaked, fans notice Deepika Padukone's bump

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Even after Siddharth Anand's request, another clip from Shah Rukh Khan's King gets leaked, fans notice Deepika Padukone's bump

From the King movie set, a leaked video recently sparked excitement on social media. In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are filming a romantic beach sequence in Cape Town, South Africa.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 05, 2026, 02:35 PM IST

Even after Siddharth Anand's request, another clip from Shah Rukh Khan's King gets leaked, fans notice Deepika Padukone's bump
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From the King movie set, a leaked video recently sparked excitement on social media. In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are filming a romantic beach sequence in Cape Town, South Africa.

SRK and Deepika shoot a romantic sequence in Cape Town:

Deepika Padukone and SRK from the sets of King.
by u/AgreeableScarcity568 in bollynewsandgossips

Actor Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are right now shooting for their upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. A short video has gone viral on a social media platform from the set and in which the duo filmed a romantic song sequence against a scenic beach backdrop in Cape Town. The video covered the parts of the movie where Shah Rukh and Deepika are seen running towards each other along the shoreline before striking a romantic pose. Deepika wore a white dress and she looked elegant, while Shah Rukh wore a multi-coloured striped shirt paired with black jeans and this spread his charm. The video, it shows the view of sunset, which adds a warm and dreamy tone to the sequence. At one point, Shah Rukh is also seen recreating his signature arms-outstretched pose, which quickly caught the attention of fans and crew members on set. The moment has reminded many viewers of his iconic romantic style seen in earlier films.

Netizens’ reactions:

The leaked video from the sets of King sparked a wide range of reactions online, with fans and critics sharing mixed opinions about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s romantic sequence. Some users expressed frustration over the film’s long production, commenting, 'they’ve been shooting for this film for like 15 years now', while others drew comparisons with their previous collaboration, saying, 'Another pathaan loading?'. Deepika’s look also caught attention, with a fan noting her bump after she announces her second pregnancy, 'Here bump is barely visible here. That white dress is gorgeous'.

However, the clip also drew criticism, with harsh remarks like 'Arey yaar ye Hakla budha bc, fir chipak raha deepika se' (repeated by another user), 'Buddha laga hua hai jawan choti ke sath... Kya example set Kiya hai...Well done abba' and 'buddha trying hard to be young' reflecting negative sentiment about the pairing. On the lighter side, one user joked, 'Not a bikini this time lol', adding humour to the discussion. Despite the divided reactions, the video has clearly gone viral, keeping King and its lead pair trending across social media.

Also read: Met Gala 2026: Who is Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh? Know all about the Jaipur Royal Prince

About the film ‘King’

King reunites Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for their sixth film together, directed by Siddharth Anand. It also marks Suhana Khan’s big-screen debut and features a star cast including Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan. Releasing on December 24, 2026, SRK plays a darker, more intense role.

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