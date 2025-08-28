Even after a huge fight with Amitabh Bachchan, this director gifted him luxurious car worth Rs 4.5 crore due to..., later got slapped by his own mother

Bollywood director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, known for his versatility, and skilled at producing, screenwriting and editing, shared a funny and surprising anecdote in a recent interview. Vidhu Vinod Chopra who worked with Amitabh Bachchan in Eklavya: The Royal Guard revealed what happened when he gifted the Shehanshah of Bollywood a car worth whooping price.

What did Vidhu Vinod Chopra gift Amitabh Bachchan?

Now, why did Vidhu Vinod Chopra gift Amitabh Bachchan an expensive car has an interesting story behind it which on one hand tells how the director is considered on sets and on the other it showcases the greatness of Bollywood’s legend. Chopra is known to be a director who is difficult to work with. Unbothered by the belief, Chopra in his interview even joked about this.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he said that the first thing he noticed when Amitabh Bachchan came to shoot for the film, which was outdoors, was that he came with little luggage. Curious, he asked the actor why he was travelling light, to which the actor responded, “Jaya told me that I wouldn’t be able to stand you for more than a week.” A few days later, her prediction came true. Chopra continued to say, “We actually started fighting after a week or 10 days. But he stayed on, and completed the film. I gifted him a car worth Rs 4.5 crore because he tolerated me. It was really humbling for a star of his stature to have to tolerate me, it was big of him.”

The filmmaker gifted him a luxurious Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Why Vidhu Vinod Chopra got slapped?

In another interview with The Lallantop, Chopra revealed the reason behind gifting a car to Amitabh Bachchan. Laughing while recalling the incident, he said, “I will never forget this incident. I took my mother with me when I was gifting the car to Amitabh. She handed him the keys. She came back, sat in my car, which was a blue Maruti van. She called Big B ‘Lamboo.’ I didn’t have a driver at the time, so I was driving. She told me, ‘Tu Lamboo nu gaadi dedi?‘ I said, ‘Haan.’ She replied, ‘Tu khud kyun nahi leta gaadi? I told her I would buy a car; when it was time. She responded, saying, ’11 lakh ki toh hogi.’ And I laughed because she didn’t know that it was Rs 4.5 crore. I told her the cost, and she slapped me, calling me ‘bewakoof.’ I will never forget that, because what is money if it can’t give you joy.”

'Eklavya: The Royal Guard' also starred Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Boman Irani. Though it failed at the box office, it became India's official entry to the Oscars.