'No interest in doing jee hazoori of bigwigs from film industry': Euphoria frontman Palash Sen

Euphoria frontman Palash Sen says can’t do ji hazoori in the Bollywood music industry. Indian pop-rock band Euphoria's founder and frontman Palash Sen, who has given several hits like 'Maeri', 'Mehfuz', 'Dhoom Pichuk' and other endless chartbusters, is popular among Indie music lovers but has kept at a distance from indulging in the mainstream Bollywood music industry.

In a recent interview with Times Now Digital he reveals his personal reasons for keeping at bay from the industry because he doesn't approve of the 'jee hazoori' (yes, sir!) system that runs in the industry. He also disapproves of the remixes that the industry is churning out of old Bollywood songs.

Palash said, "I had no interest in doing jee hazoori of the bigwigs from the film industry. I always wrote and made songs I wanted to make. I told the stories that I wanted to tell. I can proudly say that we have always made honest music that touched the lives of people. Staying away from the industry and its trappings got me closer to the people. And the people have sustained us to this day. Sadly, our country does not have a music industry. We have a film industry in which music is a part. I have never chased fame and money. I have never craved glamour. I was always happy being the frontman and leader of a band"

Further rejecting the idea of the remixes, he adds, "Imagine how creatively starved it makes us look if we have to remix songs from the 80s and 90s? And that too quite badly and repetitively. Is it that difficult to make a new song? Has the industry run out of new ideas? More than having views, I have questions. Too many of them. Sadly, no one can answer them. Maybe those who can answer are busy looking for another song to remix or destroy".

The singer who recently tested positive for COVID-19 postponed all his upcoming music projects and release them when the country heals from the ongoing pandemic.