EUFF 2025: The Missile, Memory Lane, Matters of the Heart, 28 best European films to be screened at 30th edition of film festival, will be held in..

From October 31 to November 9 in New Delhi, followed by Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the European Union Film Festival 2025 will showcase 28 acclaimed European films in 29 languages.

The European Union Film Festival (EUFF) returns with its milestone 30th edition, celebrating three decades of cinematic, cultural, and artistic exchange between Europe and India. From October 31 to November 9, 2025, the Delhi leg will present 28 acclaimed films from all EU Member States and Ukraine, before travelling to Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Through this vibrant showcase of European films, EUFF continues to foster Indo-European cultural collaboration, offering audiences a Window to Europe, its people, culture and society.

Audiences in New Delhi can experience the festival across four iconic venues: India Habitat Centre, Instituto Cervantes, Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, and Liszt Institute – Hungarian Cultural Centre. Organised by the Delegation of the European Union to India, in collaboration with the Embassies of EU Member States and regional partners, EUFF 2025 offers Indian audiences a rare chance to experience Europe’s most celebrated films on the big screen. As one of the few festivals in India dedicated exclusively to European cinema, EUFF presents a diverse mix of award-winning titles exploring themes of resilience, hope, identity, and the celebration of life.

Speaking about the festival, Hervé Delphin, the Ambassador of the European Union to India, said, “This year marks a truly special milestone for us at the EUFF, as we celebrate 30 years of cultural exchange, creativity, and dialogue between Europe and India through cinema. Films have always been a powerful unifier, and in recent years, collaborations between Indian and European filmmakers have only deepened, bringing together diverse perspectives and shared stories through co-productions. Europe and India, as two of the world’s largest film industries, share rich cinematic traditions and a long history of collaboration and cross-fertilisation. The EU Film Festival is more than just a showcase; it’s an invitation for audiences to engage with cinema that is thought-provoking, inspiring, and deeply human. EUFF 2025 is, above all, a celebration of creativity, diversity, and the timeless power of storytelling to connect people across borders.”

This year’s line-up includes some of the most anticipated European films, including The Missile (Finland), Dying (Germany), Matters of the Heart (Denmark), and Happy (Austria). Spanning a wide spectrum of genres and themes, the 2025 selection reflects the richness and diversity of European storytelling, offering Indian audiences a cinematic journey through powerful narratives, distinctive perspectives, and contemporary cultural voices.