Essential to work with actors having higher market value:Pannu

The second instalment of 1997 hit film "Judwaa" has cameo of Salman and he recently shot for a song with Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee.

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who will be seen alongside superstar Salman Khan in a song in "Judwaa 2", says it is important to work with top actors as they have higher market value.

"It is essential to work with actors or actress including Khans or not Khans as they have a higher market value. They have certain appeal with the masses and we will be able to get that attention from people, we gain from that," Taapsee told

