Esha Deol calls brother Bobby Deol ‘finest actor’ after watching Bandar: ‘You are in the best form ever’

Esha Deol praised Bobby Deol's performance in Bandar, calling him the 'finest actor today' and urging audiences to watch the film. The Anurag Kashyap-directed crime thriller released in theatres on June 5 and has received positive reviews.

Actor Esha Deol has showered praise on her half-brother Bobby Deol after watching his latest film, Bandar. Calling him the 'finest actor today,' Esha lauded Bobby's performance and encouraged moviegoers to watch the film in theatres.

Esha Deol praises Bobby Deol's performance:

Ahead of Bandar’s theatrical release on June 5, Esha attended a special screening of the movie in Mumbai. After all that, she put up a heartfelt post on Instagram, featuring Bobby Deol and his wife, Tanya Deol, with really close-up vibes. In the post, she said, 'You are in the best form ever! Undoubtedly the finest actor today. Enduring and vulnerable! Way to go, bhaiya.' And then she basically asked her fans to support it by watching it on the big screen, not just skipping it.

About Bandar:

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar is basically a crime thriller, kind of inspired by real-life events and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi under Saffron Magicworks, while the writing was handled by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee. In the film, Bobby Deol takes the lead, with Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B. Shetty and Jitendra Joshi alongside him. The narrative follows an ageing television star whose life goes sideways into something darker after he is accused of rape by his former girlfriend.

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It premiered in the Special Presentations section at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, and it opened to positive reviews. Critics have been especially loud about Bobby Deol’s powerful performance and honestly, it’s the kind of work that sticks. Bobby has also shared that roles like this are quite rare, and he says he feels grateful for the chance to showcase his acting range in such a challenging role, too.