Erica Fernandes says situation is ‘scary’ as flights remain suspended amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'No sugar coating it'

Television actress Erica Fernandes has opened up about the tense situation in Dubai after several flights were suspended due to rising tensions in the region. The actress, who is currently in Dubai, described the atmosphere as 'scary' and admitted that the past few days have not been easy.

Flights suspended amid regional tensions:

Several international flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended due to airspace restrictions imposed because of the ongoing conflict in West Asian regions. The sudden operational shutdown has resulted in stranded passengers who now face uncertainty about their upcoming travel arrangements. The airports experienced both flight delays and cancellations, which created problems for passengers who were travelling. Erica, who frequently travels between India and Dubai for her job, found herself trapped when all flights stopped. She and others are waiting for information about the date when regular flight services will begin.

Erica shares her experience:

Erica explained that her current experience of life feels tense and stressful. She explained that her sleep continues to be disrupted because she can hear aeroplane interception alerts, which sound in the sky. She confirmed to her fans that she remains secure despite the existence of fear and uncertainty.

The actress also expressed her gratitude to the UAE authorities because they handled the situation with proper responsibility. She explained that public officials continue their efforts to protect citizen safety while they work to control the current emergency situation. Erica requested people to stay composed while following the official instructions. The flight suspension has affected thousands of passengers, including tourists, residents and business travellers. Airlines provide rebooking and refund options, yet many passengers wait for further information.