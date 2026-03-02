FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Arijit Singh releases first independent song Raina after retirement from playback singing, fans say 'no one can replace him'

US Embassy in Pakistan cancels visa appointments, citizen services after mob attack on its Consulates General in Karachi, Lahore

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda along with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan attend Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku ceremony

Erica Fernandes says situation is ‘scary’ as flights remain suspended amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'No sugar coating it'

Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna greets passengers on flight with Vijay Deverakonda, fans ask 'why are they flying in economy'

From Lathicharge to Solidarity Claims: Akhilesh’s hypocritical politics on Avimukteshwaranand and the elusive Brahmin vote in 2027 UP elections

Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, which was under restoration after India’s Op Sindoor, targeted by Taliban; Afghanistan says, 'Precise aerial operations'

Sanju Samson reveals emotional backstory behind 'very private' celebration after match-winning 97* vs WI in Kolkata

Dalal Street opens in red amid Iran-Israel war: Sensex crashes 890 points, Nifty below 25000; Oil jumps 7%

PM Modi speaks to Israeli PM Netanyahu, stresses to prioritise civilians' safety amid Middle East crisis: 'Conveyed India's concerns'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US Embassy in Pakistan cancels visa appointments, citizen services after mob attack on its Consulates General in Karachi, Lahore

US Embassy in Pakistan cancels visa appointments, other citizen services

Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda along with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan attend Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku ceremony

Newlyweds Rashmika, Vijay attend Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku ceremony

Erica Fernandes says situation is ‘scary’ as flights remain suspended amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'No sugar coating it'

Erica Fernandes says situation is ‘scary’ as flights remain suspended amid

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Iran War: Satellite Images show devastation in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

Iran War: Satellite Images show devastation in Dubai, Abu Dhabi

US-Israel strikes Iran: B2 Bombers, Suicide drones, Fighter jets, weapons used by United States under Operation Epic Fury against Iran

US-Israel strikes Iran: B2 Bombers, Suicide drones, Fighter jets

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Rise and Fall: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his 36-year rule

Ali Khamenei: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his rule

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Erica Fernandes says situation is ‘scary’ as flights remain suspended amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'No sugar coating it'

Erica Fernandes said the situation in Dubai feels 'scary' after flights were suspended due to regional tensions. The actress, who is currently there, assured fans she is safe but admitted the disruption and atmosphere have been difficult.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Mar 02, 2026, 11:59 AM IST

Erica Fernandes says situation is ‘scary’ as flights remain suspended amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'No sugar coating it'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Television actress Erica Fernandes has opened up about the tense situation in Dubai after several flights were suspended due to rising tensions in the region. The actress, who is currently in Dubai, described the atmosphere as 'scary' and admitted that the past few days have not been easy.

Flights suspended amid regional tensions:

Several international flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended due to airspace restrictions imposed because of the ongoing conflict in West Asian regions. The sudden operational shutdown has resulted in stranded passengers who now face uncertainty about their upcoming travel arrangements. The airports experienced both flight delays and cancellations, which created problems for passengers who were travelling. Erica, who frequently travels between India and Dubai for her job, found herself trapped when all flights stopped. She and others are waiting for information about the date when regular flight services will begin.

Also read: Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna greets passengers on flight with Vijay Deverakonda, fans ask 'why are they flying in economy'

Erica shares her experience:

Erica explained that her current experience of life feels tense and stressful. She explained that her sleep continues to be disrupted because she can hear aeroplane interception alerts, which sound in the sky. She confirmed to her fans that she remains secure despite the existence of fear and uncertainty.

The actress also expressed her gratitude to the UAE authorities because they handled the situation with proper responsibility. She explained that public officials continue their efforts to protect citizen safety while they work to control the current emergency situation. Erica requested people to stay composed while following the official instructions. The flight suspension has affected thousands of passengers, including tourists, residents and business travellers. Airlines provide rebooking and refund options, yet many passengers wait for further information.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US Embassy in Pakistan cancels visa appointments, citizen services after mob attack on its Consulates General in Karachi, Lahore
US Embassy in Pakistan cancels visa appointments, other citizen services
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda along with Allu Arjun, Ram Charan attend Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku ceremony
Newlyweds Rashmika, Vijay attend Allu Sirish's Pelli Koduku ceremony
Erica Fernandes says situation is ‘scary’ as flights remain suspended amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'No sugar coating it'
Erica Fernandes says situation is ‘scary’ as flights remain suspended amid
Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna greets passengers on flight with Vijay Deverakonda, fans ask 'why are they flying in economy'
Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna greets passengers on flight with Vijay
From Lathicharge to Solidarity Claims: Akhilesh’s hypocritical politics on Avimukteshwaranand and the elusive Brahmin vote in 2027 UP elections
From Lathicharge to Solidarity Claims: Akhilesh’s hypocritical politics
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Iran War: Satellite Images show devastation in Dubai, Abu Dhabi
Iran War: Satellite Images show devastation in Dubai, Abu Dhabi
US-Israel strikes Iran: B2 Bombers, Suicide drones, Fighter jets, weapons used by United States under Operation Epic Fury against Iran
US-Israel strikes Iran: B2 Bombers, Suicide drones, Fighter jets
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Rise and Fall: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his 36-year rule
Ali Khamenei: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his rule
Iran-Israel War: 5 Middle Eastern nations, including UAE, Qatar, targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel joint airstrikes; visuals emerge
5 Middle Eastern nations targeted by Iranian missiles after US‑Israel airstrikes
Iran-Israel War: Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, IRGC commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour among seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US joint aistrike
Iran-Israel War: Seven senior Iranian military commanders killed in Israel-US jo
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement