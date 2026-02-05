FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India-US Trade Deal: In line with Viksit Bharat 2047 goal, India may import good worth USD 500 billion, says Piyush Goyal

Who is Deepak Chopra? What did Epstein Files reveal about AIIMS topper?

Ghaziabad suicide: Father of three minor sisters claims they hated Indian identity, threatened suicide; diary makes startling revelations

Major trouble for Manoj Bajpayee, Netflix: Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stay on Ghooskhor Pandat for this reason

MEA clarifies India's stance on Venezuelan, Russian oil purchases amid US claims: 'Consistent with our approach to...'

Massive blast in Meghalaya's coal mine, 10 killed, here's what we know so far

Epstein Files released: Why is Anurag Kashyap's name allegedly linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar creates history: Ranveer Singh creates history, beats Dangal, Border, 3 Idiots, K3G by..., Part 2 OTT rights sold at Rs 150 crore

Red Lorry film festival 2026: From Sentimental Value, Sirat and Hamnet; here's where you can watch award-winning global hits in Mumbai

Richa Chadha slams Indian guru Deepak Chopra over his mention in Epstein files: 'If life makes you Deepak, be a Mohammad'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Deepak Chopra? What did Epstein Files reveal about AIIMS topper?

Who is Deepak Chopra? What did Epstein Files reveal about AIIMS topper?

Ghaziabad suicide: Father of three minor sisters claims they hated Indian identity, threatened suicide; diary makes startling revelations

Ghaziabad suicide: Father of three minor sisters claims they hated Indian identi

Major trouble for Manoj Bajpayee, Netflix: Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stay on Ghooskhor Pandat for this reason

Major trouble for Manoj Bajpayee, Netflix: Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stay

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love

The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise

Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents

Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more

Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Epstein Files released: Why is Anurag Kashyap's name allegedly linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Here's what we know

The United States Department of Justice has released fresh Batch of Epstein files, related to the late sex offender and Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Anurag Kashyap has been mentioned in the Epstein files as 'Bollywood Guy' and 'a Famous Bollywood Director'.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Feb 05, 2026, 04:04 PM IST

Epstein Files released: Why is Anurag Kashyap's name allegedly linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Here's what we know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The United States Department of Justice has released fresh Batch of Epstein files, related to the late sex offender and Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In the fresh batch of files, three million pages,180,000 images and 2,000 videos were posted to be seen by public. The files have mentions of many high profile names including US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Gates. However, one shocking name ha has emerged from he Epstein files is of Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Here's how he is linked to Jeffrey Epsetin

Anurag Kashyap has been mentioned in the Epstein files as 'Bollywood Guy' and 'a Famous Bollywood Director'. During a set of email exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein and individuals such as Giuseppe Bersani, Gino Yu, and Ornella Corazza, Anurag Kashyap was mentioned in few such emails. 

One of the email written by Gino Yu to Giuseppe Bersani and Ornella Corazza, that has Anurag Kashyap's name reads,Yes. Are you interested in coming in June? Plans are to do the CSTS workshops from the 5-10, Woodenfish Buddhism and Tech from 11-13. ASSC in Beijing from 13-16 and rAsia in Moscow from 18-20. The Bollywood guy is: Anurag Kasyhap Mumbai Regisseur.'

Another email read, 'Greetings from Yunnan. Will have more on the program for Cuba when I get back to HK. gino I have a few cool people coming including: Ben Goertzel, Bruce Damer, DJ Spooky and A famous Bollywood Director
Still collecting more. For Shanghai, we are also planning on going to the ASSC Conference afterward in Beijing.'

ep 2026 02 5ec9b7652bbcc91cd695cfe1537e85bd

Anurag Kashyap's response?

However there no evidences of any link of Anurag Kashyap to the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein. Anurag Kashyap has not given any statement on his mention.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India-US Trade Deal: In line with Viksit Bharat 2047 goal, India may import good worth USD 500 billion, says Piyush Goyal
India-US Trade Deal: In line with Viksit Bharat 2047 goal, India may import good
Who is Deepak Chopra? What did Epstein Files reveal about AIIMS topper?
Who is Deepak Chopra? What did Epstein Files reveal about AIIMS topper?
Ghaziabad suicide: Father of three minor sisters claims they hated Indian identity, threatened suicide; diary makes startling revelations
Ghaziabad suicide: Father of three minor sisters claims they hated Indian identi
Major trouble for Manoj Bajpayee, Netflix: Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stay on Ghooskhor Pandat for this reason
Major trouble for Manoj Bajpayee, Netflix: Plea in Delhi HC seeks to stay
MEA clarifies India's stance on Venezuelan, Russian oil purchases amid US claims: 'Consistent with our approach to...'
MEA clarifies India's stance on Venezuelan oil amid US claims: 'Consistent with
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love
The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents
Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth, luxury cars, villas and more
Abhishek Bachchan turns 50: Look at his and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s net worth
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style; See viral PICS
Madhuri Dixit stuns in sarees blending timeless elegance with modern style
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more
Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos shows sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement