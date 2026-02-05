Epstein Files released: Why is Anurag Kashyap's name allegedly linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Here's what we know

The United States Department of Justice has released fresh Batch of Epstein files, related to the late sex offender and Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Anurag Kashyap has been mentioned in the Epstein files as 'Bollywood Guy' and 'a Famous Bollywood Director'.

The United States Department of Justice has released fresh Batch of Epstein files, related to the late sex offender and Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In the fresh batch of files, three million pages,180,000 images and 2,000 videos were posted to be seen by public. The files have mentions of many high profile names including US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Bill Gates. However, one shocking name ha has emerged from he Epstein files is of Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Here's how he is linked to Jeffrey Epsetin

Anurag Kashyap has been mentioned in the Epstein files as 'Bollywood Guy' and 'a Famous Bollywood Director'. During a set of email exchanges between Jeffrey Epstein and individuals such as Giuseppe Bersani, Gino Yu, and Ornella Corazza, Anurag Kashyap was mentioned in few such emails.

One of the email written by Gino Yu to Giuseppe Bersani and Ornella Corazza, that has Anurag Kashyap's name reads,Yes. Are you interested in coming in June? Plans are to do the CSTS workshops from the 5-10, Woodenfish Buddhism and Tech from 11-13. ASSC in Beijing from 13-16 and rAsia in Moscow from 18-20. The Bollywood guy is: Anurag Kasyhap Mumbai Regisseur.'

Another email read, 'Greetings from Yunnan. Will have more on the program for Cuba when I get back to HK. gino I have a few cool people coming including: Ben Goertzel, Bruce Damer, DJ Spooky and A famous Bollywood Director

Still collecting more. For Shanghai, we are also planning on going to the ASSC Conference afterward in Beijing.'

Anurag Kashyap's response?

However there no evidences of any link of Anurag Kashyap to the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein. Anurag Kashyap has not given any statement on his mention.