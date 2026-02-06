Epstein Files: Anurag Kashyap on 'Bollywood Guy' link in Epstein emails, know what filmmaker said about China event

The release of new US government documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein has sparked global attention, with Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s name appearing in the files. Kashyap denied any connection, calling the reference a random email and questioning the credibility of the claims.

The release of a fresh set of US government documents related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has sparked worldwide attention, as the files reference several influential figures from politics, business and the arts. Among the names mentioned is Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, prompting reactions and clarification from the director.

Why Anurag Kashyap’s Name Appears in the Files

According to reports, the Epstein-related documents describe Kashyap as a 'well-known Bollywood director' who was reportedly under consideration for an invitation to a proposed event in Shanghai, China. The reference has led to widespread speculation online, particularly on social media platforms.

The documents do not indicate that Kashyap attended any such event or had direct interaction with Epstein. Instead, the mention appears in the context of internal communications related to potential invitees.

Director Dismisses Claims, Questions Authenticity

Responding to the reports, Kashyap told Hindustan Times that he was unaware of any such association. He said he frequently receives numerous invitations to speak at events but rarely responds to them. The filmmaker also clarified that he has never travelled to Beijing or attended events linked to Epstein.

Casting doubt on the significance of the reference, Kashyap described the document as a random email being misrepresented for sensational headlines. He remarked that the controversy surrounding his name tends to generate more attention than his films, suggesting the episode was being exaggerated for publicity.

Other Indian Names Mentioned

Kashyap is not the only Indian cultural figure referenced in the newly released files. Filmmakers Mira Nair and Nandita Das are also named in the documents. As with Kashyap, there is no indication that either individual engaged in wrongdoing or maintained a relationship with Epstein.

Mira Nair, an internationally acclaimed director, is also known as the mother of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, adding further public interest to the disclosure.

High-Profile Global Figures Listed

The Epstein files include references to several powerful international figures, including US President Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, British billionaire Richard Branson, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Authorities have clarified that appearing in the documents does not imply involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

Background on the Epstein Files

The latest set of documents was released by the US Justice Department last week as part of ongoing transparency efforts. Epstein, who faced multiple allegations of sexual abuse and trafficking, died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial.

While the document dump has reignited public scrutiny, officials stress that many of the names mentioned are part of correspondence or references rather than evidence of misconduct.