Epstein Files: Anurag Kashyap on 'Bollywood Guy' link in Epstein emails, know what filmmaker said about China event

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

SCIPL reinforces its role in building sustainable public infrastructure across India

Who targeted Islamabad mosque during Friday namaz? Is Pakistan paying price for its terror policy?

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema, says upcoming film ‘The Wives’ reflects society

Delhi government starts process to draft bill for Unified Transport Authority, DUMTA

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Rakul Preet Singh wins Best Actress for De De Pyaar De 2, says 'success comes...'

Senior Russian military intelligence general shot at, wounded in Moscow, country blames Ukraine

Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's engagement rumours debunked; Fans reveal truth behind viral post

How to choose the best fertility centre in Bangalore for your IVF journey?

ICC halts IND vs PAK ticket sales: How much money will Sri Lanka Cricket lose if India vs Pakistan match gets cancelled?

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Sonu Sood honoured with People’s Pride of the Year, says ‘Seva se bada...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema, says upcoming film ‘The Wives’ reflects society

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema

Delhi government starts process to draft bill for Unified Transport Authority, DUMTA

Delhi government starts process to draft bill for Unified Transport Authority, D

Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's engagement rumours debunked; Fans reveal truth behind viral post

Elvish Yadav and Jiyaa Shankar's engagement rumours debunked; Fans reveal truth

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response

Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein

From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Epstein Files: Anurag Kashyap on 'Bollywood Guy' link in Epstein emails, know what filmmaker said about China event

The release of new US government documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein has sparked global attention, with Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s name appearing in the files. Kashyap denied any connection, calling the reference a random email and questioning the credibility of the claims.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 06, 2026, 02:38 PM IST

Epstein Files: Anurag Kashyap on 'Bollywood Guy' link in Epstein emails, know what filmmaker said about China event
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The release of a fresh set of US government documents related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has sparked worldwide attention, as the files reference several influential figures from politics, business and the arts. Among the names mentioned is Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, prompting reactions and clarification from the director.

    Why Anurag Kashyap’s Name Appears in the Files

    According to reports, the Epstein-related documents describe Kashyap as a 'well-known Bollywood director' who was reportedly under consideration for an invitation to a proposed event in Shanghai, China. The reference has led to widespread speculation online, particularly on social media platforms.

    The documents do not indicate that Kashyap attended any such event or had direct interaction with Epstein. Instead, the mention appears in the context of internal communications related to potential invitees.

    Director Dismisses Claims, Questions Authenticity

    Responding to the reports, Kashyap told Hindustan Times that he was unaware of any such association. He said he frequently receives numerous invitations to speak at events but rarely responds to them. The filmmaker also clarified that he has never travelled to Beijing or attended events linked to Epstein.

    Casting doubt on the significance of the reference, Kashyap described the document as a random email being misrepresented for sensational headlines. He remarked that the controversy surrounding his name tends to generate more attention than his films, suggesting the episode was being exaggerated for publicity.

    Other Indian Names Mentioned

    Kashyap is not the only Indian cultural figure referenced in the newly released files. Filmmakers Mira Nair and Nandita Das are also named in the documents. As with Kashyap, there is no indication that either individual engaged in wrongdoing or maintained a relationship with Epstein.

    Mira Nair, an internationally acclaimed director, is also known as the mother of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, adding further public interest to the disclosure.

    High-Profile Global Figures Listed

    The Epstein files include references to several powerful international figures, including US President Donald Trump, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, British billionaire Richard Branson, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Authorities have clarified that appearing in the documents does not imply involvement in Epstein’s crimes.

    Background on the Epstein Files

    The latest set of documents was released by the US Justice Department last week as part of ongoing transparency efforts. Epstein, who faced multiple allegations of sexual abuse and trafficking, died by suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial.

    While the document dump has reignited public scrutiny, officials stress that many of the names mentioned are part of correspondence or references rather than evidence of misconduct.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    SCIPL reinforces its role in building sustainable public infrastructure across India
    SCIPL reinforces its role in building sustainable public infrastructure
    Who targeted Islamabad mosque during Friday namaz? Is Pakistan paying price for its terror policy?
    Who targeted Islamabad mosque during Friday namaz? Is Pakistan paying price?
    Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema, says upcoming film ‘The Wives’ reflects society
    Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema
    Delhi government starts process to draft bill for Unified Transport Authority, DUMTA
    Delhi government starts process to draft bill for Unified Transport Authority, D
    Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Rakul Preet Singh wins Best Actress for De De Pyaar De 2, says 'success comes...'
    Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Rakul Preet Singh wins Best Actress
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth
    Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh?
    Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response
    Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein
    From Erica Fernandes to Vishal Aditya Singh: 5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
    5 television actors who exposed harsh realities behind the glamour
    The best of Abhishek Bachchan: From Yuva, Guru, to Dasvi; films that earned him critical praise, audience love
    The best of Abhishek Bachchan: Films that earned him critical praise
    Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair's party with Jeffrey Epstein, list of Indians mentioned in newly released documents
    Epstein Files RELEASED: Anurag Kashyap as 'Bollywood Guy', Mira Nair
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement