Enrique Iglesias Mumbai concert: Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet, Vidya Balan groove to singer's popular songs, power-packed performance, videos go viral

Bollywood stars attended Enrique Iglesias’ electrifying Mumbai concert, where the pop icon won hearts by greeting fans with a warm 'Namaste.'

Grammy Award winner Enrique Iglesias set the stage ablaze with his electrifying performance at his Mumbai concert, marking his grand return to India after 13 years. The global pop icon greeted thousands of fans with a warm "Namaste," winning hearts as he performed on Day 1 of his two-day concert series at the MMRDA Grounds.

Enrique got the audience grooving and singing along to his classic hits. The Spanish singer could be seen warmly greeting the crowd with folded hands, drawing cheers from thousands of adoring fans.

Bollywood celebrities, including Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jaccky Bhagnani, Rubina Dilaik, Anu Malik and Disha Parmar, were among several stars who attended global pop icon Enrique Iglesias' concert at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai on October 29. The event marked the Spanish singer's much-anticipated return to India after 13 years and drew an enthusiastic crowd of over 25,000 fans.

Taking to her Instagram story, Rakul shared the glimpses from the memorable concert. In the pictures, she can be seen grooving to the music with Jackky Bhagnani.

Dressed in an all-black casual look with his signature cap, Iglesias performed several of his chart-topping hits, including 'Subeme La Radio', 'Freak', 'Chasing The Sun', 'Be With You', 'Heartbeat', 'Duele el Corazon' and his breakthrough single 'Bailamos'. He captivated the audience with the rendition of songs like 'Me Pase' 'El Perdon', 'Cuando Me Enamoro', and timeless classics such as 'I Like How It Feels', 'Bailando' 'Tired Of Being Sorry', 'Ring My Bells', 'Takin' Back My Love', 'Tonight (I'm Lovin' You)', 'Hero' and 'Escape'. The grand finale, featuring 'I Like It' was unforgettable as hundreds of white balloons with his initials (EI) filled the sky amid fireworks.

(Except for the headline the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published by ANI)