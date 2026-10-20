‘Enemies of nation’: PM Modi warns against forces dividing society on Vijayadashami

Addressing a Vijayadashami rally in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed national unity, cultural pride and self-reliance while calling on political parties and institutions to work together in the national interest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a Vijayadashami rally in New Delhi on Tuesday, called for greater unity among political parties, national institutions and citizens, saying the country's interests must remain above political differences.

Without directly naming those protesting against the government or Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Modi appeared to take a swipe at critics as he spoke about forces he described as harmful to the country.

PM Shri @narendramodi attends 'Vijayadashami Celebrations' in Delhi. https://t.co/3vUs6HntT3 — BJP (@BJP4India) October 20, 2026

“Our thoughts must align, our committees... that is, all the institutions of the nation, all political parties... must stand together for the national interest. We must proceed with this very spirit, we must fight together against the enemies of the country. The forces that harm the nation, the people who divide society, the mindset that hates our culture... these are the enemies of the country,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He stressed that national institutions and political parties should work together when it comes to issues concerning the country's interests.

PM Modi highlights return of India's heritage

The Prime Minister also spoke about India's cultural heritage and efforts to bring back historical artefacts taken out of the country over the years.

“For centuries, our heritage has been looted and taken abroad, but today we are bringing back those treasures. In the past 12 years, more than 600 ancient idols have been brought back to India. India is giving a new identity to its cultural centres around the world.”

Modi linked the restoration of India's cultural heritage with the country's broader efforts to strengthen its identity on the global stage.

Lessons from Lord Ram on facing challenges

Drawing from the story of Lord Shri Ram, Modi said India should rely on its own capabilities when dealing with difficult situations. He emphasised self-reliance, determination, hard work and people's participation as important elements in tackling major challenges.

“No matter how big the crisis may be, no matter how tough the challenge may be... we must not sit back relying on others. We must recognise our own strength. We must have faith in our resources. We must turn our resolve into power and find solutions through our own hard work,” Prime Minister Modi said.

He then referred to Lord Ram's journey to Lanka to explain how collective effort can turn seemingly impossible goals into reality.

“Because Lord Shri Ram taught us that the difficulties of the path cannot stop our journey. The ocean lay ahead, Lanka was far away, but the resolve was unwavering, so Ramji awakened the collective power of the people, made public participation his support, and turned an impossible-seeming goal into reality. This is the fundamental mantra of success,” he said.

PM Modi speaks about ideals of Ram Rajya

Modi also highlighted the idea of Ram Rajya and described it as a model of governance based on justice, equality and service to the people.

“For thousands of years, India, its culture and its ancestors have worshipped Prabhu Shri Ram. This devotion is not merely because Shri Ram defeated the demon king Ravana, but also because he gave us ideals that remain unparalleled in the history of humanity,” the prime minister said.

He said the concept of Ram Rajya represents governance without discrimination and with equal opportunities and justice for citizens.

“Ram Rajya, that is, such a governance where there is no discrimination against anyone, where everyone gets justice, where equal opportunities are available, and where the purpose of power is not to rule, but to serve the welfare of the people... this is the ideal of Lord Shri Ram. Therefore, we must always move forward with the mantra of treating the public as Janardan and 'Citizen, you are God,'” he said.