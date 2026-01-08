FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Emraan Hashmi reveals he faced repeated Immigration checks while travelling abroad: ‘I fit the...'

Emraan Hashmi revealed that he was frequently stopped at airport immigration checks during his early career. He said the experience was stressful and linked it to his role in Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 08, 2026, 10:43 AM IST

Emraan Hashmi reveals he faced repeated Immigration checks while travelling abroad: ‘I fit the...'
Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently opened up about an interesting experience from his early years of travelling abroad. During an event for his new web series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, the actor disclosed that he was frequently halted by immigration officials at airports. His confession stunned a good number of followers and made the conversation more personal.

Frequent stops in the early 2000s:

In the early 2000s, Emraan recounted a tale of being subjected to detailed questioning by immigration officials almost every time he took an overseas trip alone. This was a frequent occurrence, he says, and it left him quite perplexed. The actor insisted that he could not figure out the exact point, really. With a smile, he proposed it might be due to the earrings he wore or the way he looked at that time in general.

Nervousness at Immigration checks:

The performer reasoned that immigration processing can create anxiety in anybody, even in those who are innocent. He made an analogy of this feeling to being interrogated by a traffic cop while one's driving is perfectly alright. The entire situation can be experienced as uncomfortable and stressful, even when there is no fault on either side.

Also read: Virat Kohli dons stylish hoodie with 'A' on it, netizens guess 'is it Anushka Sharma or...'

Things changed over time:

Emraan has said that he made progress with the situation as time passed. Currently, he is hardly ever stopped at immigration checks when travelling with his family. According to him, he could have been chosen earlier for the reason that he 'matched a certain profile,' which is a thing that happens at times during the security checks.

What’s more, Emraan has taken the part of a customs officer in his latest web series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web. The series delves into the customs, smuggling and security operations. He claimed that his earlier experiences were a plus to his understanding of the feelings people go through during such screenings. The fans were very grateful to Emraan Hashmi for his openness and honesty. His narrative seemed to resonate with numerous people, as the stressful and nerve-wracking airport security checks are almost the same for travellers all over the globe.

