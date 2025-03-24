Javed Sheikh, in a recent appearance claimed that Emraan was dismissive when they first met.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who is celebrating his 46th birthday today, has responded to claims made by Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh about his alleged rude behaviour on the sets of Jannat (2008). In an interview with The Indian Express, Emraan denied remembering any such incident and called the allegations “bizarre.”

Javed Sheikh, in a recent appearance on Aaj Entertainment’s YouTube show during a Ramadan Transmission, claimed that Emraan was dismissive when they first met. He recalled their first encounter at Newlands Cricket Stadium in South Africa, where he attempted to shake hands with Emraan but received a “cold response.” He further stated that Emraan turned his face away, which left him feeling disrespected.

“I thought, ‘Big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan respect me so much, call me Javed Ji, and this young guy has this attitude. What does he think of himself?’” Javed Sheikh shared, adding that he chose to ignore Emraan throughout the rest of the shoot.

Responding to these claims, Emraan Hashmi told The Indian Express, “It’s bizarre! I was in my 20s then, and he is not my age, so we were never friends. I didn’t hang out with him, but I don’t remember anything like what he is saying happening.” He further added, “I don’t know what Javed sahab took back with him, but it is definitely something he has held on to for 16-17 years. As far as I’m concerned, it’s a giant comedy of errors that has snowballed into something I know nothing about.”

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, an Amazon Prime original film. Meanwhile, Javed Sheikh continues to work in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

