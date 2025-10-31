FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Emraan Hashmi praises Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, calls Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s filmmaking ‘uncorrupted’

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal remains the talk of the town among fans and many in the industry, even months after its December 2023 release.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 31, 2025, 06:02 PM IST

Emraan Hashmi praises Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, calls Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s filmmaking ‘uncorrupted’
It's been over a year since the release of Ranbir Kapoor's starrer Animal, but it's still the talk of the town. Now, actor Emraan Hashmi has shared his opinion about the film, which many have described as problematic. Emraan said that he really liked "Animal" and praised director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made it "a film without any corruption".

Imran praised the animal

In a recent interview with Galata Plus, Emraan revealed that he likes Sandeep Reddy Wanga's Animal, which starred actor Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role and Bobby Deol as an antagonist.

Talking about the film, Emraan said, "See, Animal, mera matal hai, people have different opinions about one thing, either people like the film or hate it. But I like the film very much... You can see his conviction in it. He is a director who has gone into the film with all his heart, and he has made the kind of film he wanted to make. This film is corruption-free."

Emraan praised Wanga's direction in "Animal", saying, "I saw the first scene of that film... No one takes a shot like that. He didn't cut above the shoulder for the first scene... It's the director's confidence because the scene is gripping and it's a long scene... What the director has done is really different."

About animals

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal remains the talk of the town among fans and many in the industry, even months after its December 2023 release. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, became a blockbuster despite being criticised for promoting male toxicity.

The film revolves around a troubled father-son relationship. In it, Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Ranvijay Singh, who sets out to avenge the murderous attack on his father. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandana, Tripti Dimri and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. A sequel to the film, Animal Park, is also in production.

On the work front

Emraan will next be seen in the film "Haqq" as a lawyer. This legal drama is inspired by the Shah Bano case and emphasises the rights and dignity of women. Directed by Suparn S Verma, the film stars Yami Gautam as Imran's wife, a character inspired by Shah Bano. The film also stars Vartika Singh, Danish Hussain, Sheeba Chadha and Aseem Hattangadi in lead roles. Produced by Vineet Jain, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Harman Baweja, "Haq" will hit theaters on November 7.

Also read: Remember Shiney Ahuja? Gangster, Fanaa, Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor, was sentenced to 7 years for rape; now owns business in...

 

 

