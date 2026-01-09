Emraan Hashmi makes SHOCKING comment on viral cameo in The Ba***ds of Bollywood: 'Nothing has...'

Emraan Hashmi says his brief cameo in The Ba*ds of Bollywood went viral, but it did not affect his personal life or career. He stayed calm and focused, showing that viral fame doesn’t change his approach to work.

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi recently opened up about the unexpected buzz around his cameo in the Netflix series The Ba*ds of Bollywood**. His cameo, which was merely a few seconds long and featured him with Raghav Juyal, rapidly got a lot of attention on social media. The clip was shared by the fans a lot, memes were created, and online discussions were started. However, Emraan says that the viral moment had no impact on his personal life or professional career.

Viral moment doesn’t affect him:

Emraan was very clear about it in his interview by saying that the clip, which became an instant hit, did not have any impact on him. He called it a temporary part of his acting and still has the same opinion. He pointed out that he is not the kind of actor who gets worked up about what goes viral or the next trending moment. The online popularity is for him a short-lived thing, and he prefers to be someone the celebrities that the public likes, rather than somebody who reacts to social media.

He was also honest that sometimes it can be a little bit hard to realise how quickly a scene can go viral, but he does not try to see the hype as something very important. He applies to such viral occurrences the analogy of a spectrum, where he sees everybody else doing it but not he reflecting or not being perceived as a label of his career or talent.

No major changes after the buzz:

During an interview, when Emraan was asked if the clip with him went viral and resulted in more opportunities or offers, he replied that there were no major changes after the clip went viral. The notoriety didn’t have any impact on his life or his professional plans. Emraan pointed out that fame due to going viral is short-lived and should not dictate his choices or attitude.

Fans appreciate his calm attitude:

The cameo performance of Emraan was a delight to the fans, and they even lauded the manner in which he managed the viral fame. A lot of people were impressed by his humour, humility, and cool demeanour instead of the dramatic reaction which usually comes with sudden online attention. The episode brings out the point that even the busiest of actors can remain calm when their work is suddenly trending. This incident from The Ba*ds of Bollywood** confirms that not all online sensations have a life-altering impact on the actor, and Emraan Hashmi’s response reveals how he appreciates his work without being enticed by momentary glory.