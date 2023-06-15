Search icon
Emraan Hashmi makes badass debut in Tollywood with Pawan Kalyan's OG, netizens say 'firestorm is coming'

Fans of Emraan and Pawan Kalyan are elated with the former's addition to the upcoming actioner.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

A still of Emraan Hashmi and Pawan Kalyan

Fans of Emraan Hashmi will be thrilled to know that their favourite star is all set to showcase his evil streak once again. The actor will make his Tollywood debut in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie, OG, and will be pitted against him as the primary antagonist. Emraan broke this news on his social media handles. 

Emraan shared his character poster from OG on his Twitter and captioned, "OG." In the poster, Emraan looks sauve sporting an overcoat over a shirt with a scarf and wide eyewear. 

Here's the post

As soon as the actor dropped the announcement, fans of Pawan Kalyan and moviegoers shared their excitement about Hashmi's Tollywood debut. An internet user wrote, "Flying high in the sky." Another internet user wrote, "Outta the world casting." A netizen wrote, "When we have the #OG, we should also have a badass who is powerful and striking…Well come Bro @EmraanHashmi!" 

Pawan Kalyan's OG is directed by Sujeeth. Earlier, he directed Prabhas in Saaho. Before OG, Emraan played a negative lead in Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai (2010) and won critical praise for his acting chops. Hashmi will also be seen as the main villain in the much-awaited Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's much-awaited actioner, Tiger 3. The movie will release in cinemas on Diwali 2023. OG will also release in cinemas in 2023. 

Pawan Kalyan was last seen with Rana Daggubatti in Bheemla Nayak. This year he will star in the fantasy comedy Bro with Sai Dharam Tej. He will also be seen in period action drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the movie also marks Bobby Deol's debut in Telugu cinema. Next year, Pawan will star in the action thriller Ustaad Bhagat Singh

