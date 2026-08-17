Emraan Hashmi locks Gunmaaster G9 release date after Awarapan 2 success, sets box office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana

Emraan Hashmi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Genelia Deshmukh-starrer romantic action thriller Gunmaaster G9 will clash at the box office with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's family romantic drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya on November 27.

After the massive success of Emraan Hashmi's latest release Awarapan 2, the makers of his next film Gunmaaster G9 have announced the release date of the romantic action thriller. Also starring Genelia D'Souza and Aparshakti Khurana, Gunmaaster G9 will release in cinemas on November 27. The upcoming film will mark the reunion of the Aashiq Banaya Aapne team - lead hero Emraan Hashmi, director Aditya Datt, and music composer Himesh Reshammiya, after nearly two decades. A SRE Studio LLP production, Gunmaaster G9 is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut and Sangeeta Ahir, and presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Producer and director on Gunmaaster G9

Announcing the release date of the film, producer Deepak Mukut said, "We were keen to bring Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt and Himesh Reshammiya together once again, and Gunmaaster G9 has given us the opportunity to do just that. Romance, action and music form a heady cocktail in the film, and it has come together beautifully."

Director Aditya Datt added, "Gunmaaster G9 has been one of the most demanding yet exhilarating films of my career. Our endeavour was to ensure that every action sequence, every emotion and every frame carries a sense of impact. Reuniting with Emraan and Himesh after all these years has been an extraordinary experience, and I am excited for audiences to see what we have created."

Gunmaaster G9 vs Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Gunmaaster G9 will clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari-starrer family romantic drama Yeh Prem Mol Liya on November 27. Interestingly, this means that the two brothers - Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushmann Khurrana will face off against each other at the box office. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is directed by Sooraj Barjatya, who has helmed famous family entertainers including Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Maine Pyar Kiya, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Vivaah, and Hum Saath-Saath Hain.

READ | Yash calls this actor 'invisible pillar' of Toxic; not Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth