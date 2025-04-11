Emraan Hashmi highlighted the superficial nature of many relationships in the showbiz industry, where people often befriend others for convenience or personal gain rather than a genuine connection.

Ranveer Allahbadia has been facing a tough time, still reeling from the aftermath of India’s Got Latent controversy, despite resuming his popular podcast show, The Ranveer Show. Amidst the ongoing stress, his latest guest, actor Emraan Hashmi, shared valuable insights and words of wisdom, drawing from his own experiences with the highs and lows of the entertainment industry.

When Ranveer shared his recent struggles with Emraan, referencing the India’s Got Latent controversy, Emraan Hashmi briefly responded with, "Everyone knows it." Further, the actor consoled him while sharing that during tough times, you discover your true friends. Those who truly matter will stick around and support you, while others quietly fade away.

Emraan Hashmi consoles Ranveer Allahbadia

The Tiger 3 actor highlighted the superficial nature of many relationships in the showbiz industry, where people often befriend others for convenience or personal gain rather than a genuine connection. He noted that these "need-based" relationships are often mistaken for true friendships, and are a part of the industry's glamorous facade. “This word ‘friend’—it’s one of the most misused terms in our industry. The people you party with, who come into your life just to get something from you—those are need-based relationships, not real friendships. That’s also part of the glamour," he said.

Emraan recounted his low phase around 2018-2019 when his movies like Cheat India, The Body proved to be duds at the box office. “I’ve seen how the industry serenades you during your high points. At one point, I couldn’t even stand in my living room—it was filled with flowers and gifts on my birthday. But when the tables turn after just one Friday, all of that stops. You become a commodity. You start confusing that attention with love,” he said on the show. He added that in superficial relationships, people don't truly love or care for you but rather see you as a means to achieve their own goals or gain something in return.

Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero

On the professional front, Emraan is geared up for Ground Zero, in which he portrays BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, who led the operation to track the mastermind behind the 2001 terrorist attacks on the Parliament in New Delhi and the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat. Bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release on big screens on April 25.

Ranveer Allahbadia's India's Got Latent controversy

Meanwhile, Ranveer Allahbadia sparked controversy after he asked a contestant inappropriate questions on parental sex on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent show. Following the incident, a police complaint was lodged against Ranveer, Samay and other co-judges present on the episode.