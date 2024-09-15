Twitter
Emmy Awards 2024: When, where to watch the award ceremony in India

This year’s Emmys will be led by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, the first father-son team to host the ceremony.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 05:11 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at the renowned Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, celebrating the best American prime-time television from June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024. Fans in India can watch the ceremony live early on Monday, September 16.

The award show will start at 8 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Sunday. For Indian viewers, it will begin at 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Monday. Fans can watch it live on Lionsgate Play and it will be available for streaming on Hulu from September 16 to September 22.

This year’s Emmys will be led by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, the first father-son team to host the ceremony. In 2020, Eugene and Dan Levy made history as the first father-son duo to win major awards in the same year for their roles in Schitt's Creek.

This year, Shogun tops the Emmy nominations with 25 nods, including Best Limited Series. The show also earned its first acting nominations for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai. FX set a new record with 93 nominations overall, and The Bear made a significant impact by receiving 23 nominations, the most ever for a comedy series.

The Emmy Awards are a prestigious set of accolades honoring excellence in the television industry. Presented annually by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the awards celebrate outstanding achievements in various categories, including drama, comedy, and limited series. The ceremony typically includes awards for acting, writing, directing, and technical achievements, recognizing both on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent.

The awards are divided into three main categories: the Primetime Emmy Awards, which focus on prime-time television programming; the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which honor technical and artistic contributions; and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards, recognizing advancements in television technology.

The Emmys are one of the highest honors in television, with winners chosen by voting members of the Academy. The ceremony attracts significant attention from both the industry and the public, celebrating the best in television and highlighting the year's standout performances and productions.

