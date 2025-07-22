Emiway Bantai falls from moving SUV after stunt goes terribly wrong during song shoot, shocking video goes viral: Watch

In the clip, Emiway is seen sitting on the window of a moving SUV as part of the shoot. Suddenly, the car gave a jerk, causing him to lose balance and fall out of the vehicle.

Rapper Emiway Bantai, whose real name is Bilal Shaikh, recently met with an unexpected accident while filming a stunt for his upcoming song. A video of the incident is now all over social media.

In the clip, Emiway is seen sitting on the window of a moving SUV as part of the shoot. Suddenly, the car gave a jerk, causing him to lose balance and fall out of the vehicle. The cameraperson immediately ran to help him and got him to safety.

Fans were quick to react online. While many asked him to take better care and avoid such risky stunts, others praised his commitment and prayed for his well-being. One user wrote, “Don’t risk your life for music videos.” Another said, “His dedication is next level.”

This incident comes shortly after the tragic death of stuntman SM Raju. He was performing a car stunt on the sets of Pa Ranjith’s film when the vehicle failed to land properly on a ramp and flipped several times before crashing. The accident raised serious concerns about safety measures on sets during dangerous stunts.

Emiway was born on November 13, 1995. His stage name is a mix of his inspirations, "Emi" from Eminem, "Way" from Lil Wayne, and "Bantai," which is Mumbai slang. He began his career rapping in English in 2013 but became a household name through his Hindi tracks like Aur Bantai and Machayenge, known for highlighting self-belief, struggles, and chasing dreams.

He has also collaborated with global artists like Snoop Dogg, Macklemore, and cricketer-turned-singer Chris Gayle.