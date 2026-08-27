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Emily in Paris Season 6: Lily Collins' final chapter to release on Christmas, see first look photos

Emily in Paris Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on December 24, bringing Lily Collins' Emily Cooper back for one last round of romance, work troubles and new adventures.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 27, 2026, 03:03 PM IST

Emily in Paris Season 6: Lily Collins' final chapter to release on Christmas, see first look photos
Emily In Paris Season 6 release date
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The wait for the final chapter of Emily in Paris is getting a little more exciting. Netflix has announced that the sixth and final season of the popular series will premiere on December 24, bringing Lily Collins' Emily Cooper back for one last round of romance, work troubles and new adventures. The streaming platform also shared new pictures from the upcoming season, including a glimpse of Emily's latest trip to Greece. The new season will also take the character to Monaco as she finds herself dealing with changes in both her personal and professional life.

The official logline for Season 6 reads, "Stepping into a new era of ambition and romance, Emily faces defining choices that test her ultimate loyalties. But as unexpected career conflicts and shifting relationships force her to reevaluate where her true future lies, she must make one final choice between her career, her heart and the life she's built in Paris."

Along with Lily Collins, the final season will feature Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Minnie Driver and Paul Forman. Emily in Paris was created by Darren Star, who also serves as an executive producer on the series. Collins is also a producer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Talking about the final season, Star said he wanted the last chapter to be bigger and take Emily to new places. He also spoke about filming in Greece and the idea of showing audiences different parts of Europe through Emily's journey. "I wanted the final season to feel like the biggest 'Emily in Paris' experience yet," Star said in a statement per Variety. "We went to multiple locations this season, and Greece was somewhere we really wanted to showcase in a spectacular way. That's part of the fantasy of Europe: You're always within reach of another extraordinary place, another culture, another adventure. I wanted the audience to have that vicarious experience of traveling right along with Emily."

The series is produced by Paramount Television Studios, Darren Star Productions and Jax Media. Emily in Paris Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on December 24.

READ | OTT Releases This Week (August 24-30): Alpha, Bandar, Michael; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

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