‘Emily in Paris Season 2’ to release on December 22, WATCH Teaser

The second season of ‘Emily in Paris’, a show that follows a clueless American girl in France, is all set to premiere on December 22nd, only on Netflix. The teaser of the American-French comedy-drama has been released by Netflix on Thursday.

About ‘Emily in Paris Season 2’

Emily is now more entrenched in her life in Paris, she getting better at navigating the city. However, she is still struggling with the idiosyncrasies of life in France. Emily, after stumbling into a love triangle with her first friend in Paris and her neighbour, is determined to focus more on her work which is getting complicated. She somehow meets a fellow expat in her French class, who both infuriates and intrigues her.

Lily Collins, who is playing Emily in the show, has also shared the teaser on her Instagram. While sharing the video, she wrote, Counting down to @emilyinparis Season 2! But until December 22, here’s a little teaser.” While expressing their excitement, fans started commenting on it. One user mentioned, “I am so excited for this new season!!! OMG I love Emily I love Paris I love her Looks Can’t wait.”

Take a look:

Created by Darren Star, ‘Emily in Paris’ became Netflix’s most viewed comedy series of 2020. Season 2 of the show will feature Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, recurring guest star Kate Walsh, and new cast members Lucien Laviscount, Jeremy O. Harris, and Arnaud Binard.