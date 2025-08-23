Emily In Paris assistant director Diego Borella dies after collapsing on set in Italy

Preparations were made for a final scene inside Hotel Danieli in Venice when Borella was pronounced dead. The medical staff present on the sets attempted to revive Borella, but he died at the scene. Later, a local doctor confirmed his passing, stating that he succumbed to a "sudden heart attack."

Lily Collins starrer Emily in Paris Season 5 has hit a tragic roadblock with the sudden demise of a team member. According to the People, Diego Borella, an assistant director on the show, passed away at the age of 47. Borella collapsed on the sets of Emily in Paris in Italy, where the entire team is currently present for the filming of the fifth season.

Shooting for Emily in Paris Season 5 has been suspended due to the incident, People stated. Diego Borella is a well-known Venetian professional, trained in Rome, London, and New York. He has also worked in the visual arts and literature. Borella recently arrived in Italy for the show's shooting.

An official update is yet to be received from the makers. The news came days after the first-look pictures from the fifth season were made official. "The countdown officially begins, with a first look and release date for @emilyinparis SEASON FIVE! Emily's Italian adventure continues, from cobblestones to canals, on December 18th," Collins wrote on her Instagram.

According to the official synopsis, the season will show Emily as the head of Agence Grateau Rome. Amid a lot of professional and romantic challenges while adapting to life in a new city, "just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities," as quoted by Variety. Season 5 will premiere on December 18, 2025.

