Elvish Yadav, YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner, gets bail in snake venom case

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been granted bail in snake venom case

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been granted bail in the snake venom case against him in Noida. On Friday afternoon, a court in Gautam Buddh Nagar heard his bail application and granted him bail on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.

Outside the court premises, Elvish’s lawyer Prashant Rathi said, “The court has granted bail to him (Elvish Yadav) on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each.”

Elvish, real name Siddharth Yadava, had been arrested by Noida Police on Sunday in connection with its probe into suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug in parties. The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Jaihind Kumar Singh reserved the order on Friday morning after hearing both the parties.

#WATCH | Noida: YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's lawyer Prashant Rathi says, "The court has granted bail to him (Elvish Yadav) on two sureties of Rs 50,000 each..." pic.twitter.com/ffNromLhj5 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

The 26-year-old controversial YouTuber, also winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Penal Code, according to police.

The case began in November when an FIR was filed in Noida against Elvish and five others for allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties. Noida Police confiscated snake venom from a party following a raid in a banquet hall in Sector 51. Maneka Gandhi’s NGO People For Animals had complained to the police and conducted a sting operation, alleging that Elvish Yadav organises rave parties in farmhouses of Delhi-NCR where he allegedly shoots videos with live snakes and uses snake venom as an intoxicant.

The NGO’s complaint stated that their members posed as customers to Elvish and asked him to organise a party in a Sector 51 banquet hall, following which they informed the police and forest departments.

The controversial YouTuber is embroiled in another legal case, which involves assault. Elvish and his associates had been caught on tape beating a fellow YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern. He is to be presented before a Gurgaon court in the case on March 27.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.