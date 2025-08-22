Elvish Yadav's residence attack case: Accused shooter injured in encounter, arrested by Haryana Police

Ishant alias Ishu Gandhi, a prime suspect in Elvish Yadav's residence attack, was arrested after a dramatic shootout by Haryana Police in Faridabad.

A major update in Elvish Yadav's residence attack case, prime suspect Ishant alias Ishu Gandhi, was arrested by Haryana police after an intense shootout on Friday. The accused shooter was injured in the encounter with a gunshot to his leg after a dramatic exchange of fire. He has been admitted to the hospital under police custody. With Ishu's arrest, authorities will get closer to solving the case, though the investigation is still going on.

What is Elvish Yadav's residence case?

On Sunday, August 17, between 5:30-6:00 am, three masked men arrived on a motorbike and fired 15 to 30 rounds outside Bigg Boss OTT winner's house in Sector 56, Gurugram. The attackers fled the scene, and no casualties were reported. Even Elvish wasn't in the home during the incident. The CCTV footage confirmed the firing incident with three individuals, with two of them clearly identifiable. The YouTuber's father commented on the incident and said, "The police administration is doing its job well. Our family was present at home when the firing incident happened. I was asleep when it occurred."

Who attacked Elvish Yadav's residence and why?

Hours after the firing incident, the Himanshu Bhau gang took responsibility for it, claiming that Yadav has 'ruined families' by promoting betting apps. Ever since the incident, police have tightened security in the area and continue investigating possible connections.

Elvish Yadav's reaction to the firing incident

Elvish Yadav took to Instagram to share his reaction to the shocking event, but also reassured his fans. He expressed gratitude for the support from followers and well-wishers, and said, "My family and I are safe and well. Your kind thoughts and concerns are truly appreciated."