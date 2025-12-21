Elvish Yadav's FIRST statement on NGO scam after Munawar Faruqui's remarks, Bigg Boss winner says, 'Bahaana chahiye...', watch video

Addressing the growing concerns, Elvish responded on social media on Saturday with a video, denying any participation in NGO scams and stating that he never receives payment for his charitable efforts.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, who is currently busy shooting for Laughter Chefs season 3, has responded to the recent allegations of an NGO scam. In a video, Elvish stated that he is satisfied with his income and has no reason to engage in dishonest activities for financial gain.

The controversy began when Elvish posted a video on Friday, requesting his followers to assist a family whose child has Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), needing a costly Rs. 9 crore injection from the US for treatment. Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui later posted on his Instagram Stories, suggesting that some NGOs pay celebrities and influencers to make emotional appeals for donations. Although he didn't name Elvish, many viewed it as a criticism of the YouTuber.

Elvish Yadav's response on NGO scam

He said, “You guys might have noted that I stay away from controversies. I don't comment on anyone or anything… Main har jagah dekh raha hu Elvish ne toh scam kar diya, paisa le liya. Sabse pehli baat, main kisi ki help ke paise nahi leta. Agar wo mereko paise de rahe hain toh unko help ki kya need hai? (I’m seeing this everywhere that people are saying Elvish has done a scam and taken money. First of all, I don’t take money for helping anyone. If they’re giving me money, then what need do they have for help?)".

He explained that a close friend had sought his assistance for the child, highlighting how he could have requested payment for promoting the cause aimed at helping the sick child.

Elvish said in Hindi, "So, this is not a scam. They have also posted about it on Milaap (Foundation). Also, it is not that they came and I agreed that 'okay, I will help'. They came with all the papers, there were names of the doctors written on them, and Milaap had also posted, so that's why I posted."

Elvish clarified that the donation campaign was entirely transparent, emphasizing that the NGO's details, barcode, and fund tracking were all publicly available.

He said, "Pehli baat toh main yeh scam mein believe nahi karta, ke main koi scam karo. Bhagwan ki daya se achcha khasa hai mere paas. Hum apne show karte hai, uska khoob de rakha hai Bhagwan ne hume. So, doing a scam for such small things is not my habit… Yaar hadd hai bhai. Logon ko bahaana chahiye ki kaise neecha dikhaya jaaye. Apne kaam dhande pe dhyaan do (First of all, I don’t believe in scams and I would never do one. By God’s grace, I already have more than enough. We work hard on our shows, and God has blessed us well. So, doing a scam for such trivial things is just not my style… Seriously, it’s too much. Some people focus on how to bring others down. Focus on your own work and business)”.

Munawar Faruqui's remark

Comedian Munawar Faruqui recently used Instagram to share his experience of avoiding an alleged scam, leading social media users to speculate if he was criticizing Elvish.

In his Instagram stories, Munawar Faruqui shared a video about an incident during his Amsterdam tour. He disclosed that a company had contacted him to promote a fundraising campaign for a child. Despite politely declining the offer, as he suspected it was a scam, Munawar expressed his disapproval of such promotions.

Sharing on his Instagram stories, Munawar posted a video detailing an incident from his Amsterdam tour. He explained that a company had contacted him to promote a fundraising campaign for a child.

“Hi friends, if you have more pollution in your city, then wear a mask, and if your mind is polluted, then remove other people’s masks. I don’t make such videos, but I am making one today. We were in Amsterdam, and my manager got a call that we had to promote a reel and a story,” the comedian said in Hindi.

After Munawar’s team raised concerns about the fees for such promotions, the company agreed to pay. However, Munawar took a stand, criticizing the practice for what it was.