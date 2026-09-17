Elvish Yadav makes big statement on mystery woman dating rumours: 'Stop linking...'

Elvish Yadav clarified that the mystery woman he was spotted with after his birthday party is just a common friend and asked people to stop linking them and respect their privacy.

Elvish Yadav addressed dating rumours regarding a woman seen with him after his birthday party in Mumbai. On September 17, 2026, the YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner clarified via X that she is merely a common friend and urged people to stop associating them with each other based on an alternate video clip.

Elvish Yadav's clarification on viral video

Elvish wrote on X, "Just to clear things up, that girl is a common friend of mine. Stop linking my name with her based on a clip shot from a different angle. People are way too quick to judge without knowing the truth. Please respect our personal lives and stop making assumptions."

Elvish addressed dating speculation after a viral video showed him leaving his birthday party with a woman in a black outfit. He urged people not to jump to conclusions without knowing the truth and emphasised the importance of respecting privacy.

Not the first Time Elvish faced link-up rumours

Elvish has previously been associated with several actresses, including Isha Malviya, Jannat Zubair and Jiya Shankar. Earlier in February 2026, Elvish had reacted to such rumours and said, "I don't even know how many people my name has been linked with."

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Elvish Yadav gained fame through his YouTube videos and roasts, becoming widely popular after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild-card contestant. He has since participated in shows like MTV Roadies XX and Laughter Chefs. Elvish is set to make his acting debut in Malamaal Weekly 2, alongside stars like Paresh Rawal and Raveena Tandon.