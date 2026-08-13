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Elvish Yadav makes big statement on his Bollywood debut with Malamaal Weekly 2, thanks fans: 'Jo kuch bhi hoon...'

Elvish Yadav announced Malamaal Weekly 2. He will star with Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav. Female leads are Parineeti Chopra, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shirodkar.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 04:06 PM IST

Elvish Yadav makes big statement on his Bollywood debut with Malamaal Weekly 2, thanks fans: 'Jo kuch bhi hoon...'
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Elvish Yadav is rapidly progressing in his Bollywood career, shortly after announcing his first film with Tiger Shroff. He is set to star in Malamaal Weekly 2 alongside notable actors Paresh Rawal and Riteish Deshmukh, which has excited fans and marks a significant milestone in his filmmaking journey that began in Gurgaon.

Elvish Yadav joins 'Malamaal Weekly 2' cast

Malamaal Weekly 2 on X was revealed by Elvish Yadav. He revealed that he will play the male lead alongside Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal and Riteish Deshmukh. Parineeti Chopra, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shirodkar are the movie's female leads, according to a report from Bollywood Hungama.

Sharing the news, Elvish wrote, 'Nayi film. Naya safar. Main bahar se aaya hoon, Bollywood mein mera koi nahi tha. Aap logon ke beech se uth kar aaya, aur aapke pyaar ne mujhe ab bade parde tak pahuncha diya. Aaj jo kuch bhi hoon, aapke pyaar ki wajah se hoon. Aur isi pyaar ki wajah se main 'MALAMAAL' hu. Bas pyaar banaye rakhna.' Fans reacted instantly. One wrote, 'Forever love & support, acting mein systumm hang kardo.' Another said, 'ElvishYadav aap mehnat karte raho bhai, yahi mauka hai bade parde pe apna Jalwa dikhane ka.' A third user commented, 'Bhai itni jldi to meri bandi ka reply bhi ni aata jitna jldi tera b2b movie announcement aa raha.'

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From YouTube to two Bollywood films

Elvish has announced two movies so far this week. Remo D'Souza will direct and Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande's husband, will produce his debut Bollywood movie. Tiger Shroff also appears in that movie. Elvish initially became well-known for his humorous YouTube videos. He went on to become well-known after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2. With consecutive ventures, he is now transitioning from internet material to mainstream movies.

Also read: Anup Soni makes big statements on Ajay Devgn replacing him as Crime Patrol host: 'People will continue...'

About 'Malamaal Weekly 2'

In 2006, the first Malamaal Weekly was published. The comedy, which Priyadarshan directed, didn't have any notable actors at the moment. Nevertheless, it became an unexpected smash. Despite having a Rs 7 crore budget, it brought in Rs 42.7 crore globally. Expectations for the sequel are high because it now has a well-known cast. It is anticipated that the movie would feature new characters while maintaining the same comedic tone as part 1. Elvish thanked followers at the end of his message, stating that their love and support made his journey to the big screen possible.

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