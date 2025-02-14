Elvish Yadav's comments on Chum Darang have not gone well with many, and now the controversial influencer is again in trouble.

It seems like Elvish Yadav attracts controversies or vice versa. The infamous, controversial YouTuber and influencer is in trouble again, for his motormouth and devil-may-care attitude. A few days back, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner made some distasteful remarks against Bigg Boss 18 contestant Chum Darang. And now, the National Commission of Women (NCW) has taken notice of these allegedly racist remarks. The NCW has issued summons to Yadav and asked him to appear on February 17.

What did Elvish Yadav say about Chum Darang?

The summons are issued over Elvish's comments on Chum Darang that were made in his podcast episode with Rajat Dalal. In the episode, both Rajat and Elvish took digs at the latest season's contestants, including winner, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Shilpa Shirodkar. A clip from the episode, in which Elvish is seen saying mean things to Chum Darang, mocking her ethnicity, and her background, and also compared to a courtesan, went viral. In the said clip Elvish holds Chum's photo, and says, "Karan Veer ko pakka COVID tha kyonki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai. Itna taste kiska kharaab hota hai yaar. Chum ke to naam mein hee ashleelata hai bhai. Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai vaale (Karan Veer definitely had Covid because who likes Chum? Whose taste gets spoiled by this much? Her name is vulgar. Her name is Chum and her deeds are like Gangubai)."

Chum Darang slammed 'racist' remark

A few days after the episode, Chum also took a strong stand against Elvish and slammed his comments. On Instagram Stories, Chum dropped a post without naming Elvish or Rajat and penned a strong note. Chum wrote, "Disrespecting someone’s identity & name is not ‘fun.’ Mocking someone’s achievements is not ‘banter.’ It’s time we draw the line between humour and hate. What’s even more disappointing is that this wasn’t just about my ethnicity, my hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali was also disrespected."