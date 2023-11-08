Headlines

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Elvish Yadav grilled by Noida Police in snake venom case, will have to appear for questioning again

Bigg Boss winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav was questioned by Noida Police in a case regarding supply of snake venom to rave parties.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 01:59 PM IST

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was questioned by the Noida Police on Wednesday in connection with a case of him allegedly supplying snake venom to rave parties in the city. Last week, Noida Police had raided a party in the city and arrested five people who they say are associates of Yadav. The YouTuber, who had been absconding, was asked to join the probe and he arrived in Noida for questioning on Wednesday.

Elvish was questioned regarding a video where he is posing with a snake. As per reports, he has now been asked to join the probe again at a later date. “Elvish Yadav appeared before the Noida police on Wednesday early morning. He was questioned over his involvement in the alleged video. Yadav has been asked to join the probe again,” Hindustan Times quoted Noida additional deputy commissioner of police Shakti Mohan Avasthy as saying.

Last Friday, Noida Police raided a rave party at a banquet in Sector 51 and arrested five people for supplying snake venom at the party as a substitute for drugs. In the FIR filed at the Sector 49 Police Station, Elvish was also named as an accused.

Maneka Gandhi’s NGO People For Animals complained to Noida Police that Elvish Yadav organises rave parties in farmhouses of Delhi-NCR where he allegedly shoots videos with live snakes and uses snake venom as an intoxicant. As per their complaint to the police, members of the organisation posed as customers to Elvish and asked him to organise a party in a Sector 51 banquet hall, following which they informed the police and forest departments.

While Elvish as declared absconding by the police, later on Friday, the YouTuber posted a video statement on his social media denying all the charges and calling them fake. He said he was willing to cooperate with the investigation as well. A couple of days later, Elvish said he would sue Maneka Gandhi for defamation.

Elvish Yadav is a popular YouTuber and reality TV star. He gained nationwide fame during his appearance on the second season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT earlier this year.

